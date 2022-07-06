The Florida Gators have held onto a spot in the final four for elite 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods out of Thompson (Ala.), who shuffled his list to add in Jackson State while removing Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Woods also announced that he has scheduled his commitment date for Friday, July 8 at 7:15 P.M. ET.

UF has pursued Woods' talents for quite some time, as he was originally offered by the program under previous head coach Dan Mullen in 2019. The former coaching staff got Woods on campus in June 2021.

Woods was supposed to officially visit Florida in June to meet with the Gators' new coaching staff, led by head coach Billy Napier, but that trip never came to fruition. That being said, Woods quickly emerged as a priority target of Napier and Co. upon their arrival at UF, which has led Woods to seriously consider the program near the end of his recruitment.

“Coach Napier made some great hires when he took over the program,” Woods said in March via On3.com. “They were in constant contact and made me feel like a priority. I love the vision they have for the program.”

Woods, 6-foot-2, 276 pounds, is considered the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He's recorded 176 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception and two pass breakups in three varsity seasons at Thompson.

