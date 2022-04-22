Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top five schools for 2023 quarterback and baseball prospect Dylan Lonergan, the Brookwood (Ga.) recruit revealed on Friday.

UF made the cut alongside Alabama, South Carolina, Stanford and Ohio State as Lonergan continues to assess his options before making a college commitment. Lonergan intends on playing both football and baseball at the next level, Sports Illustrated All-American has reported, as he's a top pitching prospect who has clocked fastballs over 90 miles per hour.

That arm strength has translated to the gridiron. Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Lonergan is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2023, having completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 6,239 yards, 57 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go with 993 yards and 12 scores on the ground in three varsity seasons.

Billy Napier and the new Florida coaching staff entered the mix for Lonergan by sending an offer his way early in March. Lonergan proceeded to visit the UF campus for a spring practice later that month.

With quarterback dominoes beginning to fall in the class of 2023, Napier and his staff will want to lock in a commit sooner rather than later. Lonergan is one of the top prospects remaining at his position at this time, so expect the Gators to continue pushing hard for his services.

