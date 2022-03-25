Photo: Dylan Lonergan; Credit: Brooks Austin

As the Florida Gators’ busy month of recruiting visits nears its close, UF will host one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2023 this weekend in Brookwood’s (Ga.) Dylan Lonergan.

Lonergan was re-offered by Florida's new coaching staff, led by head coach Billy Napier, on March 9. Sports Illustrated All-American previewed the Peach State product's UF visit and considered the trip among the key recruiting visits scheduled to occur this weekend across the nation.

QB Dylan Lonergan - Florida The Peach State native is the wildcard among elite quarterbacks recruits yet to make a decision, and his recruitment is likely to intensify over the next several weeks and months as the national quarterback dominoes have begun to fall. Alabama and Ohio State are expected to get him on campus soon, so time with Billy Napier's new staff as well as the school's baseball staff is critical for Lonergan. The elite pitching prospect has legitimate plans to play both sports in college, so it will be fascinating to see how staffs handle the communication in that light while he is on campus. Lonergan is in the middle of baseball season at Brookwood High School in Georgia.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Lonergan is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2023, and for good reason. In three varsity seasons, Lonergan has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 6,239 yards, 57 touchdowns and nine interceptions, to go with 993 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

An elite baseball prospect as well, Lonergan has clocked 90 miles per hour as a pitcher, showcasing his top-tier arm strength as a passer.

Lonergan is expected to be the second 2023 signal-caller to visit Florida this month, following in the footsteps of King (Mich.) quarterback Dante Moore.

