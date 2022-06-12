LB Raylen Wilson: Florida, Georgia Biggest Threats to Michigan Commitment

Gators linebacker target Raylen Wilson tabs Florida as one of two programs presenting a threat to his current Michigan commitment following official visit.

The Florida Gators' list of official visitors from June 10-12 included a star-studded lineup of Florida-based talent.

With the list including current Michigan Wolverines linebacker commit Raylen Wilson — a player that resides just a few hours down I-10 in Tallahassee — Florida’s made a strong push for one of the cycle’s most talented defenders regardless of position.

Much like those who have come before him when visiting the University of Florida, Wilson raved about the culture of genuineness that starts with Billy Napier and trickles down into the ranks of his staff.

“I felt it’s still genuine here,” Wilson told AllGators following his visit. “So that didn't change. Everything around here is family-oriented it feels like. That's a big thing. I'm a big fan.”

Getting the chance to further connect with a coaching staff attempting to hit the ground running in the recruiting department to make up for lost time as they took on new posts this offseason, Wilson said he spent most of his time with inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman and linebackers assistant and defensive recruiting coordinator Jamar Chaney.

“Our relationship, I feel like we got closer this past weekend, spent a lot more time together,” Wilson said of Bateman, the man who would be his position coach if he chose Florida for the next level.

He wasn’t limited to just them, however, stating he saw “every part of the staff” during his multi-day stay in Gainesville.

He is still firmly committed to Michigan but views Florida and Georgia as the biggest threats to their standing at the top.

“My recruitment’s still open,” he said. “I'm committed, but I'm still weighing all my options.”

The Gators and Bulldogs provide similar opportunities to Wilson as a weak-side linebacker. He believes that in both spots, his instincts in space, athleticism and versatility can be utilized at a high level.

“I like both schemes,” he said. “Both of them are really the same in how they're going to use me because of my versatility as a player. What they showed me when there was big on how they’d use me.

“I play really well in space. They're going to take my pros and use them to their advantage.”

Usually, taking visits elsewhere as a commit can bring backlash from the staff at the school that currently has the verbal pledge that you will suit up for them at the next level.

When asked about any potential pushback, Wilson shared his desire to enjoy his process and keep that message a constant in his talks with Michigan.

He is still firmly committed to Michigan — mainly because of the relentless contact and updates they provide to him constantly — but views Florida and Georgia as the biggest threats to their standing at the top.

Ultimately, the Tallahassee native would like to have a final decision for his collegiate destination made before the start of his senior season at Lincoln. His timeline gives him ample opportunity to weigh his options and deliberate with his family about the best spot for him.

“I'm going to take all of these three visits; my mom’s going to sit down [with me] and weigh out options,” he said. “All the pros and cons to figure out where I want to go. See if I want to stay with Michigan or if I want to flip somewhere else.”

Following his official stop into Gainesville this weekend, Wilson stated that he looks to return to UF on multiple occasions over this summer. He cites the July cookout and one of the off-season regimen workouts during the week as days he is eyeing for a return.

Outside of that, following what should be his final official visit of the cycle to Michigan next weekend, Wilson will attempt to keep it lowkey moving forward throughout the rest of the summer months. He does not intend to visit anywhere other than Florida before a final decision is made.

However, that doesn’t mean a potential stop in Athens during the season isn’t in the back of Wilson’s mind.

With less time than it seems before an ultimate decision will be released from the uber-talented linebacker prospect, the three-way battle is slated to be an exciting affair to watch.

