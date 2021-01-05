Former Gators WR Pledge Commits to Jackson State

Once a hard commit to the Florida Gators, the Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) wide receiver has found a new home in Jackson State.

A one-time Florida Gators commitment during the 2021 recruiting cycle, Vanguard High School (Ocala, Fla.) wide receiver Trevonte Rucker has decided to commit to Jackson State.

Rucker joins head coach Deion Sanders and one of his former potential classmates in offensive lineman Javonte Gardner, who also was not ultimately taken in the class of 2021 for the Gators.

Rucker, 5-foot-11, 157 pounds, originally committed to Florida in 2018 before decommitting from the program in 2019 and then finally re-committing to the program in February of 2020. Rucker took multiple visits to the University of Florida during his recruitment cycle.

Expected to be deployed as a slot receiver, Rucker was one of the many wide receivers from Florida that UF would recruit. The Gators would ultimately sign just two receivers in Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) receiver Marcus Burke and Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) receiver Daejon Reynolds.

The Gators would also lose one receiver commitment in Armwood HS (Valrico, Fla.) Charles Montgomery, who recently decommitted from the program. Though there is a chance for Montgomery to return, it appears unlikely.

With the Gators 2021 recruiting class nearly wrapped up, it is unlikely the program lands very many other receivers in this year's class, however, don't be surprised if Florida, yet again, looks towards the transfer portal at some point in the future to fill out the room.

As of right now, the Gators are slated to bring back rising-redshirt junior receivers Jacob Copeland and Justin Shorter, and rising-sophomores Xzavier Henderson and Trent Whittemore, along with the rest of the young Florida receivers the team has within the program right now.