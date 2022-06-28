Reshaping the Florida Gators 2023 Quarterback Target Board

Analyzing the standing of the Florida Gators quarterback board following the crushing loss of priority target Jaden Rashada to Miami.

It has been a substandard couple of days for Florida Gators football.

Low-lighted by a mixture of painstaking misses on the recruiting trail, and alleged incompetence where NIL is concerned, the last Sunday of June was a forgettable day in Gators Country.

As a result, Florida is now back to square one in a number of areas, most significantly in their search for QB1 in the 2023 class.

The alternatives present grow significantly more limited as Florida attempts to make up ground on other talented passers around the nation.

However, it would be a disservice for the Gators not to take the chance on hauling in one of the remaining options on their board.

As a result, AllGators breaks down the restructured quarterbacks board for Florida following the loss of top target Jaden Rashada on Sunday by looking at uncommitted quarterback prospects, flip candidates and the transfer portal.

Uncommitted Quarterback Prospects

Dante Moore - Martin Luther King (Detroit, Mich.)

The best remaining uncommitted quarterback prospect for the Gators to make a considerable push for in the late stages of his recruitment is Dante Moore.

Considered as a one of the top prospects in the class as a whole — with skills presumably on par with their former top target Rashada — Moore is a highly experienced prospect who presents the accuracy, poise and playmaking ability to elevate any team at the next level.

Programs like Texas A&M and Oregon sit atop the list of contenders for Moore at the moment, making the task to obtain his services a daunting endeavor as UF attempts to slide into the mix late after prioritizing their efforts elsewhere.

However, having visited Florida unofficially in the spring, the Gators could re-emerge themselves as a threat if they’re able to push all the right buttons with a full court press on the last remaining prospect who could step in as a day one starter.

He’s only used two official visits to LSU and Oregon — both in April — so far, giving the Gators an open door for a return to Gainesville.

Even with Florida’s best efforts and offers to lure the Detroit (Mich.) product to continue his playing career in orange and blue, it would take a miracle.

What are college sports without unexpected madness in the mix?

Dylan Lonergan - Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.)

Florida’s new offense under Napier is going to be an intriguing mix of ground and pound and airing the ball out deep down the field.

If the Gators want to take the top off defenses with shots deep, Lonergan can be the guy to do just that.

Brookwood (Ga.) QB Dylan Lonergan. Dawgs Daily on SI-FanNation

Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Lonergan possesses desirable size, a strong arm — derived from his baseball background — and prep production to backup his skillset as one of the classes top ten quarterback prospects.

Despite initially contacting Lonergan, Florida let their foot off the gas pedal recently as they turned their full attention to the top of their board.

While the bridge there could be burned, it can never hurt to rekindle the relationship that was once being built in order to fill the void the quarterback room possesses.

Despite pushing his commitment back from July 5 to July 12, the still limited time left to circle back on Lonergan presents another long shot for the Gators.

But, at this point, what isn’t?

Brock Glenn - Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tenn.)

The only player from the uncommitted list that doesn’t currently have an offer from the Gators that we have for you is Memphis (Tenn.) prospect Brock Glenn.

Having already taken four of his five allotted official visits to the likes of Auburn, Ohio State, FSU and TCU, Glenn’s recruitment process appears to be winding down barring any unforeseen changes.

Florida could be that late contender to arise.

The Gators have been in contact with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound big-armed signal-caller as of late and had even attempted to get him on campus in June, although to no avail.

Like the others, Florida’s lack of significant contact thus far puts them behind the eight ball to haul in the talented Elite 11 Finalist, but if any quarterbacks make sense for the Gators to build a quick connection with to lure away from his current list prospective schools, Glenn fits the bill.

Marcus Stokes (Penn State)

If the Gators are attempting to flip a player committed elsewhere to headline the 2023 class at quarterback, their efforts will likely mirror their overarching recruiting strategy.

They will start from within the state and work their way out.

Currently, the best-committed quarterback in close proximity to the Gators is the Nease (St. Johns, Fla.) passer. Visiting the Gators unofficially before his commitment in late March, Marcus Stokes spoke highly of the Florida program Napier and Co. were building in Gainesville.

Showcasing solid athleticism, the ability to make tough throws on the run and a strong arm to push the ball downfield through tight windows, Stokes presents the capability to assume the demanding role as signal-caller in the offense Florida is set to operate for this first-time in the fall.

Although he currently seems locked into the Penn State commitment he made in early April, Stokes has the potential to be the most viable quarterback option for the Gators if they apply considerable pressure for his services. He shined in recent 7-on-7 camp period in front of the Florida coaching staff, giving them all the more reason to extend an offer to begin their push for the Elite 11 Finalists' services.

Malachi Singleton (Arkansas)

On the list of quarterback prospects that the Gators could monitor and contact to fill the crucial open spot in the 2023 class, Singleton potentially presents the most similar skillset to the current man under center for Florida moving forward.

Fitting into the offensive system at Florida as a true dual-threat quarterback prospect, Singleton would allow the Gators to maintain the extra dimension Richardson can add to the rushing game from behind center.

He pairs that ability with the football IQ to make smart decision when bailing out of the pocket and the arm to deliver throws with the right amount of touch on deep shots.

He continues to grow more accurate as a passer, elevating his completion percentage from his sophomore to junior year by nearly 10 percentage points from 65.8% to 74.6% completion.

Committed to Sam Pittman and Arkansas — a fast-rising program in the SEC — the North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.) rising senior has reason to remain locked into that pledge due to the trajectory of both programs in comparison.

Again though, Florida has to at least try.

Emory Williams (Miami)

Let's get weird with an eye for an eye.

On Sunday, Miami ousted the Gators for their top quarterback target of the cycle. The Hurricanes won the first major recruiting war between the two programs since their new regimes took over almost simultaneously at the end of last season.

However, another battle could be on the horizon if Florida chooses. While it may not be as high-profile as the first one, a retaliating shot at the Canes for the same position would be a little win to recuperate from the heartbreaking loss.

Targeting Emory Williams, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound passer from Milton (Fla.), Florida could equip themselves with a high-upside, prototypical-sized passer who has the arm to make accurate throws at all three levels, outside of the numbers and through tight windows.

If offered a similar pitch to Rashada in terms of the potential for early playing time in a severely thin QB room following the potential departure of Anthony Richardson in 2022, the Gators could lure Williams away from the program he pledged to just six days before Rashada's big announcement.

At the very best, the idea of Williams leaving Miami is a pipe dream, due to the evident transparency that the Canes were taking two quarterbacks this cycle before his commitment. But, if he wants to play, whether it's early or at all in his collegiate career, Florida could swoop in late to provide him that opportunity.

A potential flip could prove mutually beneficial for both parties.

Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators have been stingy with their offers when it comes to the quarterback position in the 2023 class. Homing in on the services of Rashada limited their scope as they struck out swinging on the talented Pittsburg (Calif.) prospect.

As a result, their post-Rashada recruiting efforts currently present a bleak future for their chances of landing an near-day one starter to serve as the successor for Richardson.

Instead, the transfer portal can once again be the Gators saving grace as it pertain to the stabilization of a quarterback room that contains very little promise for the future barring an unexpected jump from one of the current players occupying a spot on the depth chart.

An ideal situation entails Florida finding a multi-year starter to maintain success in a Napier-led offense.

While it may not equate to the potential explosiveness produced with Richardson at the helm in 2022, a high-floor prospect who can stabilize the room while quarterback prospects in ensuing classes are targeted.

The portal sports no answers at the moment, and the likelihood of a power five starter entering the portal for less than an upgrade to a championship contender is slim to none.

But, with crowded quarterback rooms around the country presenting a reason for players to depart, the exodus of high-caliber talents who failed to edge out their completion elsewhere will surely be looking for new homes to shine following the 2022 season.

Florida will have to pounce on the opportunity to secure one of those quarterbacks.

Teams to watch for departing backups include Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia, all of which would offer Florida a more-than-serviceable bridge piece.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.