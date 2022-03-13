The No. 1 running back in the class of 2023, Richard Young will meet with the Florida Gators next week.

The Florida Gators have added another star recruit in the class of 2023 to their list of unofficial visitors in the month of March, that being Lehigh Senior (Fla.) running back Richard Young. Young shared on Saturday that he will be making the trek north to UF on March 18.

It won't be the first time Young has made his way to Florida's campus, as he met with the former Gators coaching staff under Dan Mullen twice in 2021 and at one point placed UF in his top ten schools. However, after being introduced Billy Napier when the new Gators head coach made a stop by his high school in January, this trip will present Young his first opportunity to meet Florida's new coaching staff.

AllGators named Young as a running back recruit to know just this past week.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Young is viewed as the nation's No. 1 running back prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 18 overall prospect in the country. In three varsity seasons, Young has compiled 3,591 yards rushing on 407 attempts (8.8 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns.

Young was considered a standout performer at Under Armour's Miami camp in February, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

The most eyed prospect from the moment he rolled into camp with an Alabama backpack, the Lehigh Acres (Fla.) High School star lived up to the hype in drills and anything else where his gifts were on display with the ball in his hands. Young has room to improve his space game, particularly catching the ball out of the backfield, but a strong build and smooth downhill game makes him coveted by the Crimson Tide, Ohio State, Oklahoma and beyond. A trip to Norman in March seems likely.

