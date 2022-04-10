Florida is firmly in the mix for one of the nation's most coveted running backs.

One of the top prospects regardless of position in the class of 2023, Lehigh Senior (Fla.) running back Richard Young has included the Florida Gators in his top seven schools, he announced on Sunday.

UF is joined by Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon in Young's schools of focus moving forward, trimmed down from ten which he revealed in August 2021 and out of over 50 scholarship offers from across the country.

The Gators' new coaching staff has prioritized Young since Billy Napier's arrival, as the head coach visited his high school personally in January and has since hosted Young on campus twice since the middle of March. Young also paid the Gators' former coaching staff two visits in 2021.

In his three-year varsity career, Young has rushed for 3,591 yards and 33 touchdowns on just 407 attempts (8.8 yards per carry) in 27 games. He's likely to enter college with a rather light workload under his belt for a running back with his caliber, all things considered.

Young is considered the No. 2 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the 247Sports Composite. He is one of several running backs that have emerged as priorities for the Gators in this cycle, alongside Trinity Christian's (Fla.) Treyaun Webb, Edgewater's (Fla.) Cedric Baxter and Blessed Trinity Catholic's (Ga.) Justice Haynes, among others.

