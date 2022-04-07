Photo: Robert Stafford; Credit: Conner Clarke

Recruiting the state of Florida has been a huge point of emphasis for head coach Billy Napier and his staff since they got to Gainesville and that has visibly ramped up for the 2023 class. All of the coaches on staff are working hard to try to keep the top prospects from the Sunshine State home.

One of those prospects is Eau Gallie (Fla.) standout, Robert Stafford.

Stafford was able to visit Florida about a month ago and was blown away by the love and attention that he received from the moment he stepped on campus and throughout his tour. He called those interactions the highlight of his visit.

“Just them taking me around the campus and speaking to coach Napier. As soon as I stepped foot out of the car, I didn’t get any time to breathe, they just came and showed love straight out the gate,” Stafford told AllGators after Sunday's Orlando Elite Underclassmen Camp.

“And I love all the coaches there. Like [tight ends] coach [William] Peagler, just all the coaches. The DB [Corey Raymond] and receiver coaches [Keary Colbert] both are [recruiting] me.”

Stafford is a prospect that plays defensive back and wide receiver at a high level for his high school team, and could play either at the next level. While some schools are telling Stafford where they want him to play Florida is doing the opposite.

“They’re actually letting me choose a position there," Stafford shared. "So, that's like a main thing that I love about Florida. They really just want me at their school and I love it.

While on his visit, the talented athlete from Melbourne-area product was able to speak with the headman in charge of the Gators and his message is in-line with that of the other coaches on campus.

“He said we just want you at our school no matter the position he wants me there," Stafford recalled from his conversation with Napier. "He [actually] asked me about the receiver spot, saying, am I sure I want to play DB? But I just haven’t decided what I want to play yet.”

When making a decision on what schools to consider and ultimately deciding what school to attend many prospects factor in whom their future position coach has been able to help develop and reach their ultimate dream of playing professionally.

Raymond’s resume of developing prospects speaks for itself on the defensive side of the ball. While Colbert has not been coaching long enough to have the same resume, he played at the highest level not too long ago and those are things that Stafford has noticed.

“It shows you that going to Florida, they can like get you prepared to go into the NFL. If you really have a chance they are going to get you prepared, for sure.”

Stafford said he definitely plans to head back up to Gainesville in the future but does not have a date set for that. There are a few other visits that he plans on taking as well to make sure he sees everything that he needs to during his recruiting process.

“I’m going up to Georgia [April 7]. I want to go to Oregon, Pittsburgh, back to Arkansas.”

Stafford has a laundry list of offer on the table with nearly 50 schools vying for his services but told AllGators that he is currently in the process of trying to cut that list down. Because of that, it does not look like he is ready to make a decision any time soon. However, when he does make a final decision he knows what he’s looking for in that program.

“A chance to play. I just want a fair chance to play [when I get there], don't have your favorites and I don't like to be lied to," Stafford explained. "And I also want to be prepared to go to the next level.”

