Gators Impress OL Roderick Kearney on First Florida Visit

Photo: Roderick Kearney; Credit: Zach Goodall

Making the near-hour and a half trek southwest from the Jacksonville area to Gainesville, Orange Park (Fla.) 2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney was able to check out the Florida Gators football program over the weekend for the first time despite being pursued by UF's coaching staff of the past and the present.

In February at the Under Armour Miami camp, Kearney shared with AllGators that his communication with Florida had been infrequent up until that time. Much has changed in the last month, however, as he's grown closer with members of the staff and was able to check out what the program had to offer in person on Saturday.

"I had a great time," Kearney told AllGators. "You know, my mom had a great time, my friend had a great time. It was a really great experience, meeting all the coaches for the first time. They put on a show and I loved it. I got to see the facility, the new facility being built. The stadium, the campus."

One of the best parts of the trip, Kearney shared, was the chance to observe the Gators in spring practice. He was able to take in how the Gators' new coaching staff, led by head coach Billy Napier, operated with the team in case he were to one day wear an orange and blue uniform himself.

"Oh, it was awesome. Those guys got at it, got it with each other," Kearney explained. "I like how they fly around and hit each other, you know, everything is fast-paced. That's how I like to play so, you know, they kind of fit."

Kearney began communicating with Florida through offensive line coach Rob Sale, and now that he's completed a visit, Kearney has branched out and built relationships with the entirety of the offensive staff as well as Napier, he said. Kearney appreciates the staff's ability to communicate with not only him but his parents as well.

The staff has told Kearney that they are fans of the physicality and ability to finish blocks that he has put on tape, as well as his positional versatility. The Gators believe Kearney's best fit in their offense would be at center, but indicated that he could move around Florida's line should he end up at UF.

"They really said center because I can move, I got great hips. But they really said I really can play all five," Kearney said. "I just wanna play O-line. I just love playing football, I just wanna hit somebody. Put me anywhere on that O-line now to produce for you."

Florida is far from the only school that believes Kearney can produce for their program, however. He's recently made trips to Georgia, Clemson, Florida State and Arkansas, and is trying to make his way up to Tennessee before the spring visits period concludes. Kearney is aiming to make a return visit to UF for the Gators' spring game in April.

Kearney plans to graduate and enroll early at the college of his choice. He'll take official visits over the summer as a result and intends to make his college commitment official by early December. Florida will be expected to be in the mix of his finalists so long as the Gators keep up their pursuit, as Kearney is a fan of what UF has to offer.

"I love Florida, actually," Kearney said. "You know, it's close to home. That's not going to affect my decision but you know, a school this close to home is going to be alright. You know, they've got all the tools and stuff that will help develop me into a great player."

