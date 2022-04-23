Florida Gators Included in Top Five for Coveted RB Cedric Baxter

The Florida Gators land in the top five for priority 2023 running back target Cedric Baxter Jr.

Top schools season is upon us, and the Florida Gators are in contention for several top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Saturday, Edgewater (Fla.) running back prospect Cedric Baxter Jr. released the quintet of schools that will go forward in contention for his services with the Florida Gators making the cut.

Baxter, who is regarded as one of the top backs in the cycle, placed the Gators alongside Miami, Texas A&M, Texas and Arkansas in his top five schools.

In mid-March, the talented rusher visited the University of Florida to get a better view of the changes the program has undergone since Billy Napier stepped in as head coach.

Seeing a newfound focus on the rushing game, and the necessity for talented running backs that will be utilized heavily, Baxter walked away with a positive first impression.

"They use a lot of backs. I think they used like three or four when I was there," Baxter told AllGators. "Then, on top of that, they have, I think, two full-time [offensive] line coaches. So it's like, they're [going to] dedicate to their line. That's a good thing."

Standing at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Baxter is equipped with the frame and accompanying athleticism to be a three-down back in the Florida offense.

Showing speed to get to the outside, as well as a strong center of gravity with a stout lower half, the Edgewater ball carrier will be a feature back in any offense he elects to continue his football career in after high school.

His 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns on 202 carries as a junior slates him for a feature role in an offense at the power five level.

The Gators efforts to reel in a commitment from Baxter align within a larger goal of bringing in two backs this recruiting cycle to supplement a backfield that will need to stay plentiful going forward.

Currently, Jacksonville-based legacy recruit Treyaun Webb looks to be a priority option to serve as one-half of a potential tandem. Webb has flirted with Florida for quite some time since the new staff took over, but is still browsing his options nearing the summer months.

Florida hopes Baxter can turn that dream of a two-headed monster toting the rock into a reality.

Baxter’s recruitment will go down to the wire, but the inclusion in the Orlando (Fla.) natives top five is promising as position coach Jabbar Juluke and the Gators likely earn an opportunity to sell him on an official visit.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.