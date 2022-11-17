Florida Gators RB Target Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State

South Florida running back prospect Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State after a pledge that began in April, he announced on Wednesday night.

After backing off his pledge from the Buckeyes, the American Heritage back from Lauderhill, Fla., has a plethora of options at his disposal, with Florida thought to be a top contender for his services. The Gators stand alongside Miami, specifically, as the programs pushing hardest for his services, a noticeable similarity to former Buckeyes commit and current Gators commit Dijon Johnson.

His decommitment comes just a few days removed from an unofficial visit to Gainesville for the Gators' dominant win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Fletcher is currently considered one of the top backs in the 2023 recruiting class and gives the Gators another option to continue replenishing depth within the running back unit. He fits the mold of power backs the new Florida staff has been noticeably keen on in their first full recruiting cycle, standing at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.

Following the success Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne have seen in Billy Napier's system in year one — especially during the game Fletcher watched on Saturday where each player eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground — the intrigue for ball carriers to make their way to Florida only increases.

The Gators will look to close on Fletcher in the closing stage of the 2023 class to pair alongside current commit in Trinity Christian Academy's (Jacksonville, Fla.) Treyaun Webb in Jabbar Juluke's backfield.

Webb has notably recruited Fletcher to join him at UF on social media multiple times over the last week.

