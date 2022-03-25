Gators Legacy RB Target Treyaun Webb Includes Florida in Top 5

The Florida Gators land in the top five for Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) running back recruit Treyaun Webb.

Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) running back Treyuan Webb included Florida in his top five schools list on Friday.

Webb, a legacy recruit for the Gators as the cousin of former UF cornerback Dee Webb, slated Florida alongside Penn State, South Carolina, Baylor and Tennessee as the schools that will be under consideration and where he takes his official visits.

He cut and rearranged the previous list of 11 he released in late January, dropping the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCF and others in the process.

In a cycle where the Gators are hopeful that they can take two running backs to replenish a unit that failed to accumulate depth under the previous regime, their standing to acquire one of the nation's most versatile pieces out of the backfield is favorable.

But, that wasn't always the case.

Florida has come a long way to be considered a top contender for the talented ball carrier from Duval County.

Finding themselves excluded from Webb's top 11, the new staff at Florida has been playing from behind when recruiting the back. However, getting him on campus on March 4, the Gators blew away Webb to a point where he said he almost committed on the spot during his unofficial stay in Gainesville.

A large component to that change in heart for the program that sits just over an hour and a half away has been the relationship he's built with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke in that span.

Webb, who stands at 6'1", 188 pounds, looks to be a ready-now SEC back with a stout muscular frame. Possessing high-level athleticism, field vision and elusiveness in the open field, he will be used to fuel Billy Napier's desire to play with speed in space in the upcoming years if Webb elects to choose Florida.

Webb plans to make what will be the third commitment decision of his recruitment process – having committed and decommitted from Georgia and Oklahoma previous – prior to his senior season.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.