Gators DB Target Jaylen Heyward Commits to Georgia

The Florida Gators lose out on the top in-state safety prospect Jaylen Heyward as he commits to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Rockledge (Fla.) High School safety and Florida target Jaylen Heyward announced his commitment to the two-time reigning national champion Georgia on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Heyward trimmed his list for a last time to leave four hats on the table for his announcement. Florida joined Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State as the final contenders.

However, despite the in-state connection and his connection to recent Florida offensive lineman enrollee Bryce Lovett, Heyward elected to take his talents to Athens, Ga., to suit up for the current national powerhouse in college football in the next step of his career.

The Bulldogs now hold two of the top three rated safeties in the nation, according to the On3 Consensus rankings, as Heyward (No. 3) joins Peyton Woodyard (No. 2) at UGA. The Gators SEC East foe is also considered the leader for No. 1 overall safety KJ Bolden.

The loss hurts a Florida team that sports a thin room at Patrick Toney's position. It heads into the 2023 season with just five safeties on the roster, all of which are sophomores or freshmen.

The Gators will look to rebound after losing the top-rated in-state safety prospect to secure another talented defensive back class in 2024. FSU commit Jordan Pride, as well as uncommitted recruits Brayshon Williams (Lakeland, Fla.), Jarvis Boatright Jr. (Clearwater, Fla.) and Jaydan Hardy (Lewisville, Texas), sit as the other viable options to occupy spots in the position this cycle.

Florida is freshly removed from hauling in a versatile defensive back class, with Jordan CastellBryce Thornton and Aaron Gates occupying full-time roles in the third level.

