Gators DL Coach Sean Spencer Still Hot After DT John Walker

Priority defensive line target and current UCF commit John Walker returned to the University of Florida on Saturday to watch his second game inside The Swamp this season.

The result on the field was drastically different than his first time in attendance, but the experience remained consistent as he soaked in the atmosphere the near-90,000 orange-and-blue wearing fans create each week regardless of the outcome.

Walker got the opportunity to watch Florida's defense produce at a solid level against Kentucky despite the loss as they limited Will Levis and Co’s production when operating without limitation. He walked away impressed with not just the performance upfront, but the utilization of young pieces as a whole in the Florida scheme.

"I feel like defensive line played better than last week. They showed they could pursue, get off blocks, like Gervon Dexter, that interception he made. You know, just flying around the field, making plays and doing whatever they can to help the team.

"I see [second-year defensive end Tyreak] Sapp playing. I feel like he did good. He played a lot that game too. You know, they mentioned to me that they played the younger guys, but you know, not all about the older guys. It just shows that if you're good, you're talented, you play. You know, whatever you can do to help the team. If you're good, you're good."

The rotation of redshirt and true freshmen onto the field, both at his position and elsewhere, can be a serious drawing factor for someone who is adamant about contributing early in his collegiate career. That is starting to show for Walker and other top recruits on the Gators' radar in recent weeks.

Despite his commitment to UCF, giving the Knights their highest-rated recruit in program history, the Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.) defensive tackle prospect continues to receive considerable attention from Gators defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Spencer is not giving up on the uber-talented in-state DT prospect.

"He's just always be saying how much they love me, and how much they need me," Walker said about Spencer's message. "They're not giving up until I sign those papers. ... Even though I committed, they still show love and everything like that. So, they still show that I can still be a big part of the team."

That has kept Walker notably interested in the Gators.

However, Walker reiterated that UCF is where his heart is at the moment. The Orlando native continues to feel like a priority from Gus Malzhan and Co. to continue forward in his plan to put on for his hometown team.

"I love UCF. Just the love of the coaches, the love with the fans and love with the players. They show that they really want me, they really need me and then like just the plan they have for me for when I go there. They show that they love me a lot."

Walker is contemplating using his final official visit to Florida for the LSU weekend, although no decision is set in stone. Additionally, he could return to Gainesville for a third straight weekend as the Gators host USF on Saturday at 7 pm ET.

If he does, the Gators have no shortage of chances to persuade their DT1 to flip his pledge before signing day arrives.

