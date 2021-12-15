Nation's No. 2 LB Shemar James Signs With Florida Gators

Photo: Shemar James; Credit: Zach Goodall

Billy Napier continues to send shockwaves across the recruiting landscape, as his Florida Gators have received a signed letter of intent from 2022 Faith Academy (Ala.) linebacker Shemar James.

James' signing comes after Florida landed IMG Academy (Fla.) safety Kamari Wilson, the No. 1 safety in the nation per Sports Illustrated All-American, this afternoon, two massive pickups for Napier after officially beginning his new job as UF's head coach less than two weeks ago.

James is considered the No. 2 linebacker and No. 18 national prospect in the class of 2022, according to SI All-American. He opted for Florida over Georgia and his home-state school Alabama.

Recruited to UF primarily by linebackers coach Christian Robinson and recently by new co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, James has been targeted by Florida dating back to his Jan. 2021 offer and has visited the campus three times since, including on an official visit over the summer shortly before his original commitment to the school in June.

James backed off his prior commitment to Florida in October as the Gators' 2021 season began to slip away, which led to Mullen's November firing and Napier's hiring as head coach a week later.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, James brings solid size and elite athleticism to the linebacker position and profiles to play on the weak side of the defense at the next level, also possessing the versatility to rush the quarterback off the edge. James has posted 114 tackles, 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and two interceptions over three varsity seasons.

Also earning time on offense, James rushed for 424 yards and nine touchdowns across 63 career attempts and caught 64 passes for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns in his high school career.

You can find James' SI All-American scouting report below.

James is one of the best football players in the country. That’s not meant to be generally or in regards to his national ranking. What it means is that James is an elite football player, the kind of rare athlete that could thrive on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Where his upside is highest is at linebacker, where he has the tools to be an elite defender at the next level. James is an explosive athlete that can drive downhill just as well as he can open up and run sideline-to-sideline. James shows the box power to dominate the run, the speed to attack the perimeter run and outside screen game and his man coverage skills look more like a safety than a linebacker.

