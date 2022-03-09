Gators Coach Mike Peterson Stands Out in DE T.J. Searcy's Recruitment

Florida outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson has kept in touch with one of his priority recruits from his time at South Carolina.

Photo: T.J. Searcy; Credit: Zach Goodall

Previous relationships have played a big part in the Florida Gators' early recruiting efforts as it pertains to the class of 2023, and that theory is proven correct by UF's pursuit of Upson-Lee (Ga.) edge rusher T.J. Searcy.

Searcy, who was offered by Florida in February, points to new Gators' outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson as a key assistant in his recruitment across the board.

Peterson, a former All-American UF linebacker-turned-NFL Second-Team All-Pro before joining the coaching ranks, has kept in contact with Searcy since joining Florida's staff after building a relationship with the Peach State product while working at South Carolina.

"Coach Peterson, I'd say he was one of the first college coaches to ever text me, for real, as far as texting me consistently," Searcy told AllGators at the Under Armour Atlanta camp. "So we've got a good relationship, me and coach Peterson.

"I love his resume. A lot of coaches, like, they've coached at the next level but they haven't necessarily played at the next level the way he did."

Thanks to Peterson keeping Searcy near the top of his board in the current class, Florida has emerged as a serious candidate for Searcy as he surveys his options — although scholarship possibilities continue to roll in for the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defender.

Clemson most recently sent an offer Searcy's way on March 5, a school that Searcy had been eyeing an offer from for some time. In addition, he recently visited Tennessee and earned an offer during the trek, and has been pursued by the likes of Florida State, South Carolina, and Auburn among other schools.

Further visits to these schools are sure to be scheduled in the near future, and one of those trips will be to Florida, likely in the springtime.

"I definitely want to go there and see the [UF] campus," said Searcy. "I'm trying to get dates finalized right now."

