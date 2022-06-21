Minutes after Florida secured a commitment from one edge rusher, another announced his pledge elsewhere.

Almost immediately following Lakewood (Fla.) edge rusher Isaiah Nixon announcing his commitment to Florida on Tuesday, fellow Gators JACK rush end target Tomarrion Parker shared that he has committed to Penn State.

Parker, hailing from Central (Ala.) and considered the No. 14 edge rusher in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, recently visited UF unofficially on June 3 and had scheduled an official visit with the program immediately following that trip to Gainesville, locking the next trek in for Oct. 14 during the upcoming season.

Perhaps Parker will still take that official, as well as ones set with Michigan State (June 24) and Tennessee (Oct. 29), but that remains to be seen now that he is locked in with the Nittany Lions.

Interestingly enough, Parker's high school teammate and fellow Gators 2023 target defensive back AJ Harris committed elsewhere just last week, to Georgia, despite being scheduled to officially visit Florida the next day.

It would be safe to assume that, although Florida recruited Parker thoroughly and he reciprocated interest in the school, the Gators would have eased their push for his services with Nixon now in the class. JACK rush end is a one-man position where Florida is already set to have six players on scholarship entering the 2022 season.

