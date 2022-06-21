Skip to main content

Florida Gators EDGE Target Tomarrion Parker Commits to Penn State

Minutes after Florida secured a commitment from one edge rusher, another announced his pledge elsewhere.

Almost immediately following Lakewood (Fla.) edge rusher Isaiah Nixon announcing his commitment to Florida on Tuesday, fellow Gators JACK rush end target Tomarrion Parker shared that he has committed to Penn State. 

Parker, hailing from Central (Ala.) and considered the No. 14 edge rusher in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, recently visited UF unofficially on June 3 and had scheduled an official visit with the program immediately following that trip to Gainesville, locking the next trek in for Oct. 14 during the upcoming season.

Perhaps Parker will still take that official, as well as ones set with Michigan State (June 24) and Tennessee (Oct. 29), but that remains to be seen now that he is locked in with the Nittany Lions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Interestingly enough, Parker's high school teammate and fellow Gators 2023 target defensive back AJ Harris committed elsewhere just last week, to Georgia, despite being scheduled to officially visit Florida the next day.

It would be safe to assume that, although Florida recruited Parker thoroughly and he reciprocated interest in the school, the Gators would have eased their push for his services with Nixon now in the class. JACK rush end is a one-man position where Florida is already set to have six players on scholarship entering the 2022 season.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Isaiah Nixon
Recruiting

EDGE Isaiah Nixon Flips Commitment to the Gators

By Demetrius Harvey1 hour ago
Kayden McDonald
Recruiting

DT Kayden McDonald Pits Gators As Top 3 School Following Official Visit

By Brandon Carroll3 hours ago
Tommy Kinsler 2
Recruiting

New OL Commit Tommy Kinsler Already Recruiting for Gators

By Zach GoodallJun 20, 2022
Monroe Freeling
Recruiting

OT Monroe Freeling Expects Gators To Be Among Finalists

By Zach GoodallJun 20, 2022
Raul Aguirre and Katie Turner
Recruiting

LB Raul Aguirre Places Florida Gators in Top 6

By Demetrius HarveyJun 20, 2022
Tommy Kinsler
Recruiting

OL Tommy Kinsler Commits to the Gators

By Demetrius Harvey and Zach GoodallJun 19, 2022
Tavoy
Recruiting

2024 CB Tavoy Feagin Places Gators Top 10

By Demetrius HarveyJun 19, 2022
Kendall Jackson
Recruiting

2024 DL Kendall Jackson Talks Florida Gators Offer, 'It's Surreal'

By Demetrius HarveyJun 18, 2022