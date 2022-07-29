As has been expected since he backed off of his commitment to the Florida Gators on July 1, Trinity Catholic (Fla.) 2023 offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler pledged to the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday.

Kinsler, who initially committed to UF on June 19, decided to open things back up less than two weeks later following his June official visit to Coral Gables.

Kinsler's flip marks yet another recent win on the recruiting trail for Canes' new head coach Mario Cristobal over Gators' new head coach Billy Napier, as Cristobal has been able to secure the talents of Kinsler and fellow Florida targets, quarterback Jaden Rashada, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and linebacker Malik Bryant, over the last month.

This loss especially stings as Cristobal was able to flip talent from the Gators' backyard of Ocala. Should Kinsler have ended up at Florida, he would have rejoined former Trinity Catholic offensive line teammate Jake Slaughter and continued a longstanding tradition of Celtics wearing orange and blue at the next level.

Florida still holds commitments from two class of 2023 offensive linemen at this time: IMG Academy OL Knijeah Harris (Fla.) and Rockledge (Fla.) OL Bryce Lovett.

The Gators also remain in the mix for several available prospects in the trenches, such as Oceanside Collegiate Academy's (S.C.) Monroe Freeling, Dr. Phillips' (Fla.) Payton Kirkland and Clearwater International Academy's (Fla.) Lucas Simmons.

