Following his visit to campus over the weekend, Thompson (Ala.) 2023 defensive back Tony Mitchell has placed the Florida Gators in his top five schools alongside Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon.

Mitchell's tour of UF on Saturday marked his second trip to The Swamp in two months and since Billy Napier took over as the Gators' head coach. He was able to observe the team practice and paid close attention to safeties coach Patrick Toney and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

"It was great seeing the guys live in practice, see how coach Toney and coach Raymond coach the DBs," Mitchell told reporters after his visit. Asked specifically about Raymond, Mitchell expanded: "I feel like [Raymond] does a great job of really teaching his players."

Due to the connection he's built with Florida's staff — he met with Napier on Saturday as well — Mitchell called the Gators his leader following the visit. However, it would appear as though Mitchell will continue to assess his options and hear out what the other schools in his top five have to offer at this point.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Mitchell is considered one of the top defensive back prospects in the class of 2023. In three varsity seasons, Mitchell has tallied 201 tackles including 16 for loss, seven interceptions, 23 defended passes and three forced fumbles. He is capable of playing both cornerbacks and safety at a high level.

Mitchell shared that he plans to visit Florida again during the summer.

