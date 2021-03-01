Florida Gators Make Top 8 For 2022 OT Qae'shon Sapp

The Florida Gators continue to push for offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting cycle, landing on the top eight for offensive tackle Qaeshon Sapp.

The Florida Gators made some headway on Saturday, landing in the top eight prospective teams for one of its 2022 targets, right tackle/guard Qae'shon Sapp. Sapp currently attends Lee County High School (Leesburg, Ga.) and is listed at 6-foot-5, 340 pounds.

Along with the Gators, Sapp listed Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, USC, South Carolina and Cincinnatti in his top eight, the final schools that he will likely choose from moving forward in the year and into Early Signing Day in December, or National Signing Day in Feb. 2022.

Florida originally offered Sapp on Sept. 22 of last year.

For Florida, acquiring more depth along its offensive line is a priority in the 2022 recruiting class. While the team has plenty of suitable players on its offensive line for the 2021 season, beyond that is still clouded with mystery.

Currently, graduate transfer Stewart Reese is slated to play the team's right guard position, however, he is entering his final season of eligibility, likely creating a massive hole at the position moving forward.

Flordia's right tackle position has also been under heavy scrutiny over the past two seasons. currently led up by redshirt senior Jean Delance. Following this season, Delance will likely move on and the Gators will be forced to address the position once and for all. A player of Sapp's size and power could be an intriguing fit for Florida.

Due to his versatility, Sapp is already a plus on the Florida recruiting board. His size won't need much changing with strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, meaning he will likely be able to play sooner rather than later, which is something that Sapp himself feels strongly about.

Florida is currently using head coach Dan Mullen and offensive tackle John Hevesy for his recruitment, according to 247Sports, which speaks boldly into how much the Gators would like to land the big man out of Georgia.

On tape Sapp shows off plenty of power, and has an uncanny ability to make himself small and squeeze into tight spaces to make a block at the next level. With plenty of athleticism, Florida will likely want to have him play along the edges of the offensive line, especially because the team is hampered more at that position than at guard.

Due to the ongoing dead period within the NCAA, there have been no official visits for the class of 2022 at this time. Sapp, along with others will have to make their way to the virtual headquarters of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium instead. But, for now, it appears the recruiting dead period has been fine for Florida, continuing to see themselves listed in several top prospects' top-teams lists.