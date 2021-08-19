Gators DB Target Tre Donaldson Commits to Auburn

The Florida Gators will look elsewhere for help at safety in the class of 2022.

Florida State University High (Fla.) safety and point guard Tre Donaldson has committed to Auburn over Florida and Florida State, he announced on Thursday.

Florida had pursued Donaldson in both football and basketball, sending offers his way in both sports during the summer of 2020 and re-offering in football this year after Wesley McGriff took over as UF's new safeties coach.

Donaldson visited UF in early June, unofficially. However, Donaldson wrapped up his summer visits with an official trip to Auburn, which seemingly sealed the deal.

Showcasing his dual-sport abilities last season, Donaldson recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in football while averaging 11 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in basketball. Also playing quarterback in football, Donaldson threw for 1,765 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions while posting a completion percentage of 68 percent.

With Donaldson now off to join the Tigers, Florida will continue to pursue its remaining options on the safety board, namely IMG Academy's (Fla.) Kamari Wilson, and Ponchatoula's (La.) Jacoby Mathews. Mathews recently backed off of a pledge to his home-state school of LSU.

As things stand, Florida owns two commitments in the secondary with Clear Lake (Texas) cornerback Julian Humphrey and Forest (Fla.) cornerback Jamarrien Burt in its recruiting haul currently. However, the Gators have yet to acquire a safety in the class of 2022.

