RB Trevor Etienne Signs With the Florida Gators

The first high school running back pledge for Florida since the 2019 class, Trevor Etienne has signed with the Gators.

One of the bigger additions to the Florida Gators' 2022 recruiting class under new head coach Billy Napier, Jennings (La.) running back Trevor Etienne has signed with the Florida Gators.

Etienne committed to Florida over LSU and Clemson during the Adidas All-American Bowl game in early January. He's set to join Louisiana transfer Montrell Johnson as additions to the Gators' running back room in the class of 2022.

"I love the vision that they have for the program," Etienne told AllGators about Florida shortly before committing to the program. "It's definitely something that I see myself being a part of."

The brother of NFL running back Travis Etienne, Trevor is considered one of the better running back prospects in the nation this year and is viewed as a consensus four-star by recruiting outlets. In his high school career, Etienne rushed for 2,455 yards and 34 touchdowns on 271 attempts.

Below you can find a brief synopsis of what Etienne will bring to the table in orange and blue – in addition to his sneaky speed 5-foot-9, 218-pound running back – from SI All-American.

Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson legend Travis Etienne, is already bigger than the NFLer and plays that way. Prep defenders just look small near his filled-out frame and look worse when combatting his downhill style.

