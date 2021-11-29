Florida Gators Make RB Trevor Etienne's Top 3

Could the Florida Gators pick up a second running back commit in the class of 2022?

Consider Jennings (La.) running back Trevor Etienne a fan of the Florida Gators' head coaching hire.

A day after UF announced the hiring of Billy Napier as its next head coach, Etienne, a top available prospect in the class of 2022, named Florida as one of his top three schools alongside his home-state LSU and the Clemson Tigers. Alabama and Georgia didn't make the cut after being included in his previous top five schools.

It is worth noting that Etienne hails from the same state that Napier was hired from, as he spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette. Etienne was offered by Napier's Ragin' Cajuns coaching staff in February 2021.

During his three-year varsity career at Jennings, Etienne accumulated 4,629 yards and 59 touchdowns on the ground. He's also completed 4-of-5 passes for 77 yards this year as well.

His older brother, Travis Etienne, was a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's mini scouting report on Etienne below, as he was an honorable mention among SIAA's running back rankings from this summer.

Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson legend Travis Etienne, is already bigger than the NFLer and plays that way. Prep defenders just look small near his filled-out frame and look worse when combatting his downhill style.

The early signing period begins on December 15. The Gators already have one commitment at the running back in the class of 2022: Winter Park's (Fla.) Terrance Gibbs.

