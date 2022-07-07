Florida Gators Gain Commitment From RB Treyaun Webb

The Florida Gators have landed a legacy recruit in the class of 2023, running back Treyaun Webb.

Trinity Christian (Fla.) 2023 running back Treyaun Webb announced his commitment to the Florida Gators on Thursday, adding another player to its 2023 recruiting class, just moments after flipping quarterback Marcus Stokes from Penn State.

UF was included in Webb's top five schools at the end of March alongside Penn State, South Carolina, Baylor and Tennessee. Ultimately, it would come down to Florida, Penn State and South Carolina.

In fact, Webb and Stokes shared a visit to Penn State together, ultimately they'll both be suiting up in Orange and Blue in Gainesville, however.

Webb, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, took a multi-day visit to UF with members of his family in April, including his cousin Dee who played at Florida from 2003-05.

The trip marked Webb's second visit to UF this year, allowing him to bond with Billy Napier and the Gators' new coaching staff. Since then, Webb took multiple other visits to Florida, including an official visit to the program on June 3.

Dee Webb shared his glowing opinion of Billy Napier following the April visit, calling Napier "a real one" and pledging his support to the Gators' new head coach.

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson have led the way on Webb's recruitment to Florida since the new coaching staff. Webb was a priority target for UF's former staff as well, earning an offer from the program originally in April 2019 before his freshman season of high school.

In his high school career, which began with a bump up to varsity while he was in eighth grade, Webb has accumulated 2,371 yards and 27 touchdowns on 320 attempts.

Florida is expected to utilize a run-heavy offense under Napier as his Louisiana offenses ran the ball almost 60 percent of the time. Considering this, the Gators could elect to pursue a second running back in addition to Webb for their 2023 haul.

