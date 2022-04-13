RB Treyaun Webb Schedules Florida Gators Official Visit

The Florida Gators are poised to receive the first of five official visits for one of the top 2023 recruits on their board, running back Treyaun Webb from Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.).

Webb tweeted on Tuesday that he will officially visit UF on June 4. The trip should mark his fourth visit to Florida this year, as Webb has already stopped by campus twice since March began and plans to attend the Gators' Orange and Blue spring game on Thursday.

Webb will also officially visit Baylor, Penn State, Tennessee and South Carolina over the summer before making his college commitment, his final five schools as announced on March 25.

A legacy Gators recruit, the Jacksonville-area product is the cousin of former Florida defensive back Dee Webb, who has been involved in UF's pitch to the talented running back prospect.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Webb looks to be a ready-now SEC back with a muscular frame, high-level athleticism, field vision and elusiveness in the open field. Webb would fuel head coach Billy Napier's desire to play with speed in space and deploy a strong rushing game in the upcoming years if he elects to choose Florida.

In his high school career, which began with a bump up to varsity while he was in eighth grade, Webb has accumulated 2,371 yards and 27 touchdowns on 320 rushing attempts.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.