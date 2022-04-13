Skip to main content

RB Treyaun Webb Schedules Florida Gators Official Visit

Legacy Gators target Treyaun Webb has scheduled his official visit to Florida.

The Florida Gators are poised to receive the first of five official visits for one of the top 2023 recruits on their board, running back Treyaun Webb from Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.).

Webb tweeted on Tuesday that he will officially visit UF on June 4. The trip should mark his fourth visit to Florida this year, as Webb has already stopped by campus twice since March began and plans to attend the Gators' Orange and Blue spring game on Thursday.

Webb will also officially visit Baylor, Penn State, Tennessee and South Carolina over the summer before making his college commitment, his final five schools as announced on March 25.

A legacy Gators recruit, the Jacksonville-area product is the cousin of former Florida defensive back Dee Webb, who has been involved in UF's pitch to the talented running back prospect.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Standing at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Webb looks to be a ready-now SEC back with a muscular frame, high-level athleticism, field vision and elusiveness in the open field. Webb would fuel head coach Billy Napier's desire to play with speed in space and deploy a strong rushing game in the upcoming years if he elects to choose Florida.

In his high school career, which began with a bump up to varsity while he was in eighth grade, Webb has accumulated 2,371 yards and 27 touchdowns on 320 rushing attempts.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Marco Ortiz
Football

Marco Ortiz Paving the Way For Florida Gators Walk-Ons

By Demetrius Harvey56 minutes ago
Rashad Torrence
Football

Florida Gators Safety Rashad Torrence Sees Game ‘Slowing’ Down in 2022

By Demetrius HarveyApr 12, 2022
Sean Spencer
Football

Gators PWO Commit Keenan Landry Has Florida Connections Aplenty

By Zach GoodallApr 12, 2022
Amarius Mims
Football

Should the Florida Gators Pursue Georgia OL in Transfer Portal?

By Zach GoodallApr 12, 2022
Kiara Smith
Basketball

Gators' Kiara Smith Drafted by Connecticut Sun in 2022 WNBA Draft

By Demetrius HarveyApr 12, 2022
Knijeah Harris
Recruiting

IMG OL Knijeah Harris Puts Gators in Top 6, Sets Commitment Date

By Zach GoodallApr 11, 2022
Keenan Landry
Recruiting

Gators Earn Commitment From PWO DL Keenan Landry

By Demetrius HarveyApr 11, 2022
Keary Colbert, Jordan Pouncey
Recruiting

Gators Included in the Top 5 for WR Karmello English

By Zach GoodallApr 11, 2022