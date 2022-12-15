WR Tyree Patterson No Longer Committed to Florida

Eustis (Fla.) High 2023 wide receiver Tyree Patterson told All Gators on Wednesday evening that he is no longer committed to the Florida Gators.

Patterson was the first class of 2023 prospect to pledge to the Gators after Billy Napier took over as the team's head coach, committing to Florida on April 17. Only Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Catholic's Aaron Gates had committed to UF prior to Patterson, and he did so while Dan Mullen was the team's head coach in 2021.

Patterson had intended to officially visit UF from December 9-11, but those plans ultimately did not come to fruition. He is scheduled to officially visit UCF in nearby Orlando from December 16-18.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout's senior campaign at Eustis got off to a productive start including a 141-yard, two-touchdown showing against Merritt Island (Fla.) High on October 7. However, Patterson opted out of the remainder of his final season of prep ball to prepare for college.

UF maintains wide receiver commitments from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither's Eugene Wilson III, Orlando (Fla.) Boone's Aidan Mizell and Miami (Fla.) Northwestern's Andy Jean in the class of 2023, joined by 2023 Pittsburg (Calif.) High quarterback Jaden Rashada and 2024 passer DJ Lagway to form the future of the Gators' passing offense under Napier.

