Florida Gators Recruiting Visitor List vs. LSU Tigers

Florida is set to host at least 39 recruits from the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025 this weekend when the Gators take on the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday.

Among those prospects will be four official visitors, made possible in part due to Florida's upcoming bye week which will allow the coaching staff to delegate more time to its recruiting efforts than normal on a game day weekend.

You can find each of the visitors All Gators has confirmed below.

This list will be updated as additional recruits are confirmed as visitors.

Commits (13)

WR Aidan Mizell, Boone (Fla.) – No. 9 WR, No. 65 overall on SI99

DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale (Ala.) – consensus top 100 prospect

CB Dijon Johnson, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect

DB Jordan Castell, West Orange (Fla.) – consensus four-star

CB Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail (Fla.) – consensus four-star

DL Kamran James, Olympia (Fla.) – consensus four-star

LB Jaden Robinson, Columbia (Fla.) – consensus four-star

DL TJ Searcy, Upson-Lee (Ga.) – consensus four-star

QB Marcus Stokes, Nease (Fla.) – consensus four-star (official Visit)

OL Knijeah Harris, IMG Academy (Fla.) -consensus three-star

WR Tyree Patterson, Eustis (Fla.) – consensus three-star

DB Bryce Thornton, Milton (Ga.) – consensus three-star (official Visit)

WR Creed Whittemore, Buchholz (Fla.) – consensus three-star

2023 Prospects (7)

IDL James Smith, Carver (Ala.) – No. 1 IDL, No. 20 overall on SI99 (official Visit)

LB Qua Russaw, Carver (Ala.) – No. 1 LB, No. 22 overall on SI99 (official Visit)

DL Jordan Hall, Westside (Fla.) – consensus four-star

WR Jaren Hamilton, Buchholz (Fla.) – consensus four-star

Hamilton does possess an offer from the Gators; however, that offer was extended by the previous coaching staff. He’s yet to be re-offered by Billy Napier but is someone that has been on campus a number of times and remained in constant contact with the current staff since they took over. This recruitment is one to monitor as we could see an offer extended if someone decides to leave the WR class or if Florida doesn’t hit on their numbers at another position.

DL Xzavier McLeod, Camden (SC.) – consensus four-star

Currently committed to South Carolina, McLeod confirmed his visit with All Gators on Thursday prior to publicly acknowledging the trip. This will certainly be a recruitment to watch moving forward with UF now firmly involved.

WR Brian Green Jr, Orange Park (Fla.) – PWO offer

OT Barrett Maddox, Clinton (Tenn.) – no offer

2024 Prospects (13)

CB Desmond Ricks, IMG Academy (Fla.) – consensus five-star

WR Jeremiah Smith, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) – consensus five-star

WR Josiah Trader, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) – consensus five-star

EDGE Elijah Rushing, Salpointe Catholic (Az.) – consensus top 25 prospect

RB Stacy Gage, Wharton (Fla.) – consensus top 50 prospect

QB DJ Lagway, Willis (Tx.) – consensus top 50 prospect

OT Daniel Calhoun, Centennial (Ga.) – consensus top 100 prospect

DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell, IMG Academy (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect

EDGE Ernest Willor, IMG Academy (Fla.) – consensus top 100 prospect

LB Kristopher Jones, Mountain View (Ga.) – consensus four-star

CB TyShun White, Buford (Ga.) – consensus four-star

DL Kendall Jackson, Buchholz (Fla.) – consensus three-star

DB Christian Peterson, Westlake (Ga.) – consensus three-star (no offer)

2025 Prospects (6)

TE Ethan Barbour, Alpharetta (Ga.)

WR Caleb Cunningham, Choctaw County (Ms.) – consensus four-star (no offer)

WR Jamie Ffrench, Mandarin (Fla.) – consensus four-star

ATH Vernell Brown III, Wildwood (Fla.)

LB Gavin Nix, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Georgia Tech Grad Transfer LB Demetrius Knight

