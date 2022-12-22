Tampa (Fla.) King 2022 tight end prospect Tony Livingston was given a special welcome on Wednesday evening as the first day of the early signing period reached its close.

Livingston was included among the Gators' 22 class of 2023 signees and is expected to enroll at the university this offseason.

While he was a member of Florida's signing class a year ago, Livingston took a grayshirt year and did enroll at UF as originally planned.

Livingston originally committed to Florida under the Gators' previous coaching staff and was viewed as a developmental offensive lineman. First-year head coach Billy Napier thoroughly disagreed with that evaluation a year ago, however, due to Livingston's size upon signing.

Instead, when he does arrive on campus, Livingston is expected to be developed at the tight end position according to Napier's assessment of his skill set.

"I think that Tony is an athlete," Napier said of Livingston in Dec. 2021. "I think that certainly, we had to do a lot of research, right, in this situation. He's a fantastic basketball player, unique dimensions. This guy is 6-[foot]-4 and three-quarters, he's 225 pounds this weekend, and he's got [an] 11 [inch] hand. That's very unique. He's extremely long, and he's got a big frame.

"Now, he's a developmental player, right. I think he's got to work really hard this spring and certainly show up, but I think he's a unique athlete ... we're extremely excited about his potential."

Livingston is the lone tight end signee in Florida's 2023 recruiting class to date.

