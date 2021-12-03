Gators LB Target Wesley Bissainthe Locks In Commitment Date

Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe will select one of his top five schools, which includes the Florida Gators, in the coming days.

2022 Miami Central (Fla.) linebacker Wesley Bissainthe has scheduled his college commitment date for Saturday, December 4 at 5 PM, he announced via 247Sports.

Bissainthe will pledge to a school among his five finalists: The Florida Gators, the Florida State Seminoles, the Miami Hurricanes, the Penn State Nittany Lions and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Bissainthe, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, has been recruited by Gators linebackers coach/interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson, who continues to recruit the prospect despite an uncertain future with the program as new head coach Billy Napier puts together his coaching staff. Bissainthe was first offered by UF in April 2020 and has since visited the school twice.

Miami has made a strong push to keep Bissainthe in his hometown, hosting him on campus ten times since June and visiting him twice on the coaching staff's on time, per 247Sports.

Bissainthe earned Miami Herald 8A-6A All-Dade first-team honors for his performance as a junior at Miami Central, compiling 45 tackles, seven sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He's accumulated 150 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 52 tackles for loss, six interceptions and two forced fumbles in his varsity career.

Robinson's linebacker position already holds one commit in the class of 2022 in Fitzgerald's (Ga.) EJ Lightsey, and he continues to recruit former commit Shemar James of Faith Academy (Ala.). Robinson conducted an in-home visit with James on Monday.

