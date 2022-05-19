WR Aidan Mizell Includes the Florida Gators In Top 7

The Florida Gators find themselves in the mix for 2023 wide receiver target Aidan Mizell, being named to his top seven.

The top team's lists continue to roll out from some of the Gators' top prospects in the 2023 class.

The latest comes from Boone High School pass-catcher Aidan Mizell, who included Florida alongside Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, USC and UCF to continue competing for his services down the stretch of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout excelled from the boundary receiver spot in 2021, accounting for 47 receptions, 1003 yards and 18 touchdowns in a breakout season.

Showcasing long limbs, track speed and elusiveness after the catch, Mizell would quickly fill a missing piece to work all three levels in the Florida offense.

His prowess as a big-play receiver would allow him to see some early time after initial refinements in technique by wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

As the Gators continue to look for wideouts to stack up talent in a room that presents question marks where speed and depth are concerned, adding Mizell alongside Creed Whittemore and Tyree Patterson to the commitment list would be a large step in the right direction.

His family ties suggest that the staff selling him to do so shouldn’t be that difficult. His mom, Ebony Robinson, is a former All-American sprinter at UF.

Mizell has earned substantial recognition as a Gator Nation fan-favorite recruit as a result. The speedster's talent on the outside of the Gators' offense has the potential to raise an already strong foundation of popularity among orange and blue supporters even more.

