DL Zavion Hardy Places Gators in Top 8

Florida lands in the top eight schools for Peach State defensive lineman Zavion Hardy.

The Florida Gators are officially in the mix for 2023 Tattnall Square Academy defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, as the Macon (Ga.) product placed UF in his top eight schools alongside Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina, UCF and Jackson State on Tuesday.

Hardy, 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, was offered by Florida on February 9, and the Gators quickly ascended to the top of his list of schools. Hardy has been in contact with UF head coach Billy Napier, defensive line coach Sean Spencer and defensive analyst Jamar Chaney since receiving his offer.

In eight games during his junior season, Hardy compiled 46 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss and a forced fumble according to MaxPreps.

Hardy appears to be an early standout on the Gators' remodeled defensive line board in the class of 2023. Spencer has notably targeted IMG Academy's (Fla.) Will Norman, Osceola's (Fla.) Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker, Westside's (Fla.) Jordan Hall and Upson-Lee's (Ga.) T.J. Searcy, among others, since the cycle got underway.

Florida signed four defensive linemen in the class of 2022 in Chris McClellan, Jamari Lyons, Jack Pyburn and Andrew Savaiinaea.

