Skip to main content

DL Zavion Hardy Places Florida Gators in Top 8

Florida lands in the top eight schools for Peach State defensive lineman Zavion Hardy.

The Florida Gators are officially in the mix for 2023 Tattnall Square Academy defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, as the Macon (Ga.) product placed UF in his top eight schools alongside Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina, UCF and Jackson State on Tuesday.

Hardy, 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, was offered by Florida on February 9, and the Gators quickly ascended to the top of his list of schools. Hardy has been in contact with UF head coach Billy Napier, defensive line coach Sean Spencer and defensive analyst Jamar Chaney since receiving his offer.

In eight games during his junior season,  Hardy compiled 46 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss and a forced fumble according to MaxPreps.

Hardy appears to be an early standout on the Gators' remodeled defensive line board in the class of 2023. Spencer has notably targeted IMG Academy's (Fla.) Will Norman, Osceola's (Fla.) Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker, Westside's (Fla.) Jordan Hall and Upson-Lee's (Ga.) T.J. Searcy, among others, since the cycle got underway.

Read More

Florida signed four defensive linemen in the class of 2022 in Chris McClellan, Jamari Lyons, Jack Pyburn and Andrew Savaiinaea.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Gators Logo
Recruiting

DL Zavion Hardy Places Gators in Top 8

By Zach Goodall
1 minute ago
USATSI_8274742_168388329_lowres(1)(1)
Football

Where Might the Florida Gators Stand in a Hypothetical SEC-Only Tournament?

By Demetrius Harvey
1 hour ago
Rashad Torrence and Jason Marshall
Football

Gators 2021 Positional Review: Defensive Backs

By Demetrius Harvey
2 hours ago
USATSI_17723368_168388329_lowres(1)
Basketball

UF Fined For Storming the Court in Victory Over Auburn Tigers

By Demetrius Harvey
22 hours ago
Jerrick Gibson
Recruiting

Florida Remains a Top School for RB Jerrick Gibson After Decommitment

By Brandon Carroll
Feb 21, 2022
Derrick LeBlanc
Recruiting

DL Derrick LeBlanc Buying Into Gators 'Family Environment'

By Zach Goodall
Feb 21, 2022
Payton Kirkland
Recruiting

2023 OL Payton Kirkland Sets Visit, Hearing From Multiple Gators Coaches

By
Conner Clarke and
Zach Goodall
Feb 21, 2022
Desmond Ricks
Recruiting

2024 DB Desmond Ricks: New Staff Comes "With a Different Type of Swagger"

By
Brandon Carroll and
Zach Goodall
Feb 20, 2022