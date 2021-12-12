CB Devin Moore Talks Gators Official Visit, Updates Recruitment

Devin Moore breaks down his official visit to Florida and where his recruitment stands just days away from the early signing period.

Photo: Devin Moore; Credit: Zach Goodall

In the last weekend before the early signing period begins, the new Florida coaching staff had their first group of official visitors on campus.

That list was highlighted by a pair of blue-chip defensive backs that included Naples (Fla.) defensive back Devin Moore. Moore is a one-time Notre Dame commit that resides in the sunshine state but has always held the Gators program in high regard.

Moore spoke with AllGators to break down his visit and where his recruitment stands just days before he puts pen to paper.

Moore is no stranger to Gainesville as he has been on campus several times during his recruiting process, but this time, he was able to have his entire family there with him to experience both the campus and the new coaching staff.

“It was beautiful, I had a great time here meeting the new coaching staff seeing the campus again and showing my whole family around,” Moore said.

When asked about what he thought of the new coaches Moore had this to say: “They’re great guys, they’re great coaches but even better people. They kind of touched on that aspect a lot during this visit, we got to kind of talk football today as well, so it was a great combo.”

The Gators recently hired one of the top defensive backs coaches in the country in Corey Raymond to be their cornerbacks coach and assistant head coach of the defense. Raymond is someone that has numerous relationships with prospects across the country, and being that Moore holds an offer from the Tigers, you would think they already have a prior relationship - but that was not the case.

“Believe it or not that was actually my first time talking to Coach Raymond, and really that new coaching staff I haven’t talked to any of them before. So, it was my first-time meeting and seeing them in person.”

With it being his first interaction with what could be his future position coach in Coach Raymond, AllGators asked Moore what he thought of their time this weekend.

“He knows his stuff for sure. Just in the ten-minute meeting we had you could tell has some secrets that some of these other DB coaches don’t really know,” Moore explained. “His resume speaks for itself and he’s someone that can help a young athlete achieve their dreams of getting to the next level.”

Even though Moore was committed to the Fighting Irish for almost five months, the interest in Florida remained, so when the new staff got on campus and reached out, a visit to Gainesville was not a hard sell.

“The interest has always kind of been there. This new staff has been recruiting me very hard and I just got to grow that relationship this weekend,” Moore said. “They are great people and I’d love to have great people as my coaches and be around great people.

As is the case every time a new staff comes in changes are made and the pitch will change as well. When Moore was able to sit down with new head coach Billy Napier towards the end of the visit and talk more in-depth, his message was simple.

“He just talked about how it’s a great fit for me with the way I take my academics and football, and just being a good person that I’d be a good fit here.”

In the short amount of time that Moore has had to construct a relationship with the Gators head coach, he could already tell that Napier really cares about his players: “He’s a player’s coach, even more than a player’s coach, he’s going to do everything he can to help the players whether that’s on the football field or in life in general.”

Moore plans to sign on Wednesday, December 15th, the first day of the early signing period and his choice will come down to two schools: “I’ll decide between either Notre Dame or Florida.”

Moore also plans to enroll early at the college of his choosing, therefore, getting him on campus for the last official visit weekend of 2021 was a big win for the Gators.

