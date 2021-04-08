2023 WR Santana Fleming: Gators 'Run Florida Right Now'

A top 2023 wide receiver, Santana Fleming is a fan of what the Florida Gators have to offer.

The wide receiver position in the recruiting class of 2023 is stacked with talent from the Sunshine State, with several South Florida prospects already beginning to standout in the national spotlight.

One of those receivers is Santana Fleming, a product of Opa Locka (Fla.) who is a rising junior at American Heritage. Set to be joined by fellow top '23 pass-catcher Brandon Inniss this fall, the Patriots' offense is sure to be explosive and should continue to elevate Fleming's recognition.

Fleming added a 30th scholarship offer to his arsenal on Thursday, and caught up with John Garcia, Jr. of Sports Illustrated All-American to detail his recruitment to date.

Emerging as a coveted recruit in the SEC, Florida and Georgia are among notable programs to have offered Fleming recently, both coming in this past March. Fleming would like to visit UF in the near future as he has not yet seen the university.

"Coach Tim Brewster and Coach Billy G (Gonzalez) said they could see me in a Florida uniform, scoring touchdowns for them," Fleming told SI All-American. "That I'd be a great fit for the program. It's a great, traditional school and definitely a big-time program. They're definitely one of my top schools going down the line as an in-state school that's continuing winning.

"They run Florida right now."

The Gators are sure to covet Fleming up until the end of his recruitment among numerous other receiving talents. Receivers Rick Wells and Jordan Pouncey are nearing the end of their college eligibility with Jacob Copeland and Justin Shorter falling not far behind the upperclassmen.

Fleming, a deep threat who stands at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, caught 31 passes for 565 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2020 season. He plans to play in the Under Armour All-American game at the end of his high school career.