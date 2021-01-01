2022 CB Sam McCall Decommits from Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have lost their top commit in the class of 2022.

Elite 2022 cornerback Sam McCall (Lake Gibson - Lakeland, Fla.) has decommitted from the Florida Gators, he announced on Twitter today.

McCall originally committed to Florida on Oct. 28, after being recruited by cornerbacks coach Torriag Gray and other Florida coaches since receiving an offer in April 2019. McCall views Gray like a family member, he told Sports Illustrated-AllGators shortly before his commitment.

The second consensus five-star recruit in as many classes for Florida at the cornerback position, this loss surely hurts. Coming so shortly after the end of the 2020 season, it's hard not to link McCall's de-commitment with a disappointing year for Florida's defense. The Gators gave up 600+ total yards twice over their final three games, riding a three-game losing streak into the 2021 offseason.

McCall recorded 18 tackles, four interceptions, and seven defended passes during his junior season. He also added four rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown as a Wildcat quarterback, and 52 receptions for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns at wide receiver.

Florida has one recruit remaining in the class of 2022: Edison (Miami, Fla) wide receiver Syveion Ellis.