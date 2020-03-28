Breaking Down Florida's Top 2021 Defensive Back Targets

With the recent de-commitment of 2021 cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson, Florida is now in need of at least one more cornerback in their 2021 class.

With the recent hauls in 2019 and 2020, Florida is not in dire need of a big defensive back class, but they still should take four or five to keep the numbers where they should be. The Gators already have four-star Clinton Burton Jr. committed, a star corner out of St. Frances Academy in Maryland.

Even with the loss of Wilcoxson, Florida still has plenty of other options at defensive back this cycle.

Jason Marshall Jr.

One of the top targets in the state, the five-star from Miami Palmetto is undoubtedly the best prospect the Gators are after at the corner position.

The 6-2, 185 lb. defensive back has the size that defensive backs coach Torrian Gray covets, and Marshall has the coverage skills to match his frame. His length is immaculate and allows him to make any play on the backend, which led to five interceptions and 15 passes defended.

Many of the nations' top schools are after Marshall, including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, and Clemson. Florida State and Miami are also recruiting him.

Marshall has taken many trips to Gainesville recently, including a trip for Florida's junior day earlier this month. It also helps that many of Marshall's teammates at Miami Palmetto are high on UF, including Leonard Taylor, Savion Collins, Corey Collier Jr., and UF commit Brashard Smith.

Corey Collier Jr.

Sticking with Miami Palmetto, the Gators are also targeting four-star Corey Collier Jr. to add to the safety room heading into the 2021 season. Florida will see the loss of multiple safeties, so it is absolutely vital that Florida can land some high tier prospects at that position.

Collier fits the bill and he is a certified playmaker in the defensive backfield, as he is constantly disrupting the offense with his closing speed and high football IQ. During his junior season, Collier posted 52 tackles, including four for loss, four interceptions, and 13 pass breakups.

As mentioned earlier, Collier is surrounded by Florida leans at Palmetto, which could be something to watch moving forward. Florida and Clemson appear to be the schools of interest for Collier, though LSU is also pushing hard for the No. 3 safety in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. FSU is also a school on the list, as Corey's father, Cornelius Collier, played at FSU in the early 2000s.

Ahmari Harvey

Another safety high on UF's board is four-star Ahmari Harvey, who plays right in FSU's backyard at Florida State University School in Tallahassee. Although the Gators were trending in early February, the top safety got to visit Florida State once again after his stay in Gainesville.

Unsurprisingly, the hometown prospect felt the love from FSU and decided to knock UF down his list following the visit.

The Gators are surely still in play, but it will be difficult to hold momentum until the season begins and Mike Norvell takes over at Florida State. Harvey is fresh off of a season where he recorded six interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Terrion Arnold

Four-star Tallahassee safety Terrion Arnold is also a safety high on the Florida board, as Arnold has just recently visited for Junior Day on March 7th. Arnold plans to cut his schools after spring, but it's fair to wonder if the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in those plans.

Arnold insists there are no leaders in his recruitment and that all schools are able to contact him. The Tallahassee DB has taken visits to schools such as Alabama, FSU, LSU, Georgia, and UF.

As a junior, Arnold posted a whopping 103 tackles, including one sack and 13.5 tackles for loss. He didn't play the ball enough to light up the box score, with one pick and one PBU, but Arnold is a heat-seeking missile as a tackler.

Omarion Cooper

The in-state DB has been recruited by a slew of Power Five schools recently, and Florida has made contact occasionally over the past few months. Schools like FSU, Tennessee, Lousiville, and Penn State are all high on Cooper, but Florida has been resistant to recruiting Cooper as hard as some other schools on his list.

Despite the lack of interest shown by the Gators, Cooper still made the trip to Gainesville in early February for junior day. In nine games as a junior, Cooper recorded an interception and seven pass breakups to go with 25 tackles.

Markevious Brown

If the Gators would like, they could replace Wilcoxson with one of his teammates in four-star IMG cornerback Markevious Brown.

Brown is a lengthy corner with good breaking speed, that is been recruited by many schools such as Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and others. Brown also says his recruitment is 100% open and that he is interested in all schools.

Florida has been consistent as defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has been recruiting the 6-0, 170 lb. corner, while Brown has been on campus with his IMG teammates multiple times.

Dontavius Nash

The newest offer coming out from the Gators was to four-star North Carolina commit, Dontavius Nash. The 6-2, 170 lb. safety plays all over the field for Hunter Huss High School and he has great playmaking ability. For what its worth, he claimed Florida has his "dream school" following the offer.

Nash has taken many trips to his home state school UNC, so even if Florida does show interest, it will be a battle. As of now, it seems the Gators will continue to press targets higher on the board before turning up the heat on Nash, who tallied 65 tackles and two interceptions in 2019.

Sleeper: Jordan Young

A corner that could potentially be one to look for closer to signing day would be three-star cornerback Jordan Young. The Tampa product has an opportunity to make a big move into the sights of many with a big senior season at Gaither High School, after transferring from Tampa Jesuit this past offseason.

The connection to UF is certainly there as Young was teammates with tight end signee Jonathan Odom last season, and he has been on campus often.

Young is incredibly talented, but he is mostly considering ACC schools at this time. If Florida does miss on some prospects higher on the board, expect Young to be brought up later on down the road.

Conclusion

It is very clear that Florida is swinging for the fences this cycle at defensive back, as they are in a very good spot for both Jason Marshall Jr. and Corey Collier Jr.

The Gators look to build a pipeline to Miami Palmetto this cycle, which would entail many prospects to show love to the Gators, and vice versa. With the addition of ace recruiter Tim Brewster, Florida is willing to pursue top tier guys to try and win recruiting battles over Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama.

It is still early in the cycle, so expect new names to pop up closer to signing day as more offers go out and prospects decide to commit early.

As of now, the Gators have a top-heavy board, but those targets at the top are very interested and could possibly end up at UF by the time it's all said and done.