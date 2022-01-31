Gators Tradition Will Have Major Impact on 2022 DL Caden Story's Decision

The Florida Gators are squarely in the mix for 2022 defensive lineman Caden Story, he recapped his visit via interview with reporters on Sunday.

With National Signing Day just two days away, the Florida Gators had several prospective players, recruits tour the campus on official visits, the final official visit weekend prior to NSD on Wednesday.

One of the players was Lanett (Ala) defensive lineman Caden Story, who is currently being recruited by Gators co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney. Story has been heavily recruited by Florida for some time now, since Toney and head coach Billy Napier joined the program in December, and finally spent time on Florida's campus this weekend.

He ultimately will choose between Florida, Auburn and Clemson as the school to obtain his services over the next three years, at least, of his collegiate career. After visiting Florida, it's fair to say that Story came away impressed by not only the coaches, but the tradition of the program itself, too.

“The visit to Florida was great,” Story told reporters on Sunday. “Great coaching staff with a lot of energy, the support system and tradition behind Florida is amazing. The new facility is amazing.”

The Gators have had plenty of success in their history, especially when it comes to the three-time National Champion football team and the traditions that surround it. Now, Story had an opportunity to see that, along with meeting his potential defensive line coach in Sean Spencer at UF. Spencer is someone that has "a lot of energy," Story noted.

"He was telling me the way he could develop me, the plans for me and things like that,” Story explained.

During his sit down with Spencer, Story was able to see the various ways in which the former NFL coach taught his players, able to get an inside look as to what could be coming for him if he were to choose to go to Florida.

That sort of inside look also came from Gators outside linebacker David Reese, who was Story's player host for the weekend.

“He was just telling me to come in work hard and they will do the rest," Story said of what Reese was telling him over the weekend. "They will develop me and get me to where I want to be. The players were just telling me that things are different, and they really enjoy the new staff better because they came in strictly business.”

Now, Story will go back and decide what team does ultimately fit him the best. Whether it be a school in Alabama, Florida or South Carolina.

Ultimately, it needs to be somewhere that he won't feel abandoned as soon as he gets dropped off. For the school to treat him like one of their own.

“Just not leave me for dead and abandon me.”

Until then, he will go back and meet with his parents, ultimately making one of the most important decisions of his young life.

“I’m just going to pray on it and keep talking to my parents about the three schools,” Story said. “We will see on signing day.”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.