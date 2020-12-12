Florida DL Commit Tyreak Sapp Updates Recruitment, Trims List

2021 defensive end Tyreak Sapp spoke with Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia, Jr. following St. Thomas Aquinas' (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) 37-14 7A state semifinal victory over Bloomingdale (Valrico, Fla) on Friday.

***

Despite being committed to Florida, St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp won't be signing with the Gators this upcoming week during the early signing period.

In July, even though he had committed to UF in Dec. 2018, Sapp released a top five schools list of Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, and Georgia Tech. After a 7A state semifinal victory over Bloomingdale (Valrico, Fla.) on Friday, where Sapp recorded two sacks, forced a fumble and an interception off of a big hit on the QB, he shared that that list is technically down to three, but really down to two.

"To be honest, two, three," Sapp told Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia, Jr. "Florida, Alabama, and I talk to Georgia Tech a little bit."

But really, it's all about where Sapp is currently committed, and a school where he believes he can transcend into an NFL-caliber talent in Tuscaloosa.

"Everybody knows Alabama is a football home," said Sapp. "I'm not gonna lie, you have one good season at Alabama, you're going to the NFL. That's one of the main factors."

Fellow Raiders edge rusher Dallas Turner is a Crimson Tide commit, and Hall of Fame NFL defensive lineman Jason Taylor, Sapp's defensive coordinator at STA, has been in Sapp's ear as well.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban served the same role with the Miami Dolphins from 2005-06, when Taylor was on the roster and earned one of his three First Team NFL All-Pro honors. Taylor has had "detailed" conversations with Sapp about the type of coach Saban is and has even applied some of Saban's coaching mentality to his own, Sapp shared.

As the Crimson Tide have remained steady in Sapp's recruitment along the way, Sapp explained that his signing day would have to wait while he assesses his options.

"With everything going on, COVID-19 and everything, I just want to take my time and really just think through this decision," said Sapp. "Not rush anything, make sure everything is set up right."

Even though Alabama is a clear threat to Sapp's UF commitment currently, Sapp remains pledged to the Gators and has great things to say about the program. He could still end up in orange and blue, but we won't know for sure for some time.

"No reason to worry. School, off the field, things like that. The players I know there, [Florida is] just home. I've got family up there. There's a whole lot of factors to why I stay committed," said Sapp. "They're consistent. I love the coaching staff, absolutely love the coaching staff. It's the same thing every week, they beat the teams they're supposed to beat. They get tested, fight through adversity and get it done."

Sapp is considered the No. 9 defensive end and No. 76 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Sports Illustrated All-American. Below, you can find a snippet of his SIAA scouting report.