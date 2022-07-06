Skip to main content

Florida Gators WR Target Eugene Wilson III Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators are on the hunt for more offensive weapons, including wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (Gaither, Fla), who has set a date to make his pledge.

One of the most outstanding wide receiver prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, WR Eugene Wilson III has officially set a date to make the pledge to his college of choice, between the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies.

Announced via social media on Tuesday, Wilson is now set to make his commitment Friday, July 8. He has not yet set a time, but that will likely come shortly before he makes the announcement on Friday, so stay tuned to his social media pages for more specifics.

Wilson, 5-foot-11, 162 pounds out of Gaither (Fla) is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 146 player nationally, No. 24 receiver and the No. 29 player in the state of Florida, according to On3 Consensus.

At Florida, Wilson is being recruited by both receivers coach Keary Colbert and defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer. The Gators, as of late, have picked up steam in his recruitment and, as stated before, are one of the two programs that Wilson is set to decide between.

Wilson originally received his offer from Florida on Feb 23 and has visited the Florida campus multiple times since, including an official visit on June 17. In the past, Wilson has noted that Florida was his "dream school," and he was pumped to receive an offer from the school earlier this spring.

“Florida is one of the schools I have been watching ever since I started getting into college [football]," Wilson said not long after receiving the offer from Florida early in spring. "So it’s really exciting for me to have the opportunity to build a relationship with the coaches.”

The Gators already have two commitments in the receiver room, including athlete Creed Whittemore (F.W. Buchholz, Fla.) and Tyree Patterson (Eustis, Fla). The standout player from the Tampa area would just be yet another key cog for Napier and company as they look to make their mark on the Florida offense over the coming years.

