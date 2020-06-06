Florida Gators Make the Top Five for 2021 Athlete Xavian Sorey Jr.

The Florida Gators have cracked the top five schools list for highly-rated 2021 athlete Xavian Sorey Jr. of Graceville High School (Fla.), he announced on Twitter.

The 6-3, 214 lb. linebacker, being recruited by Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson, includes the Gators, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Georgia in his top five - all schools within the SEC. The 247Sports Composite considers Sorey to be the No. 5 outside linebacker and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Sorey most recently visited Florida in March for the team's junior day event, prior to in-person recruiting shutting down amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Gators already hold one commitment at outside linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class, in Carrollton's (Ga.) Chief Borders.

Lining up, essentially, everywhere for Graceville, Sorey made an impact both offensively and defensively in 2019. On 81 carries, Sorey rushed for 638 yards and three touchdowns, and caught four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns through the air. On the defensive side of the ball, where he'll line up in college, Sorey put together 57 tackles and three interceptions.

As Robinson continues to revamp his room, one that was left with several veterans of the Jim McElwain era, high-level athletes appear to be a priority. Over the past two recruiting classes, the Gators have signed Derek Wingo and Ty'Ron Hopper as true off-ball linebackers, as well as hybrid defender Moamoud Diabate - all three of which possess great speed and explosion. Sorey would certainly continue that trend should he end up at Florida, having clocked a 12.07 100 meter dash this year at or near his current size.

Sorey is also close with 2021 Gators commit linebacker Diwun Black, who previously signed with Florida in 2019 but did not qualify. The JUCO product follows the trend of athletes being added to the room.