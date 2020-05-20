2021 DB Corey Collier Jr. Places Florida Gators in Top Six

One of Florida's top targets in the 2021 recruiting class, Miami Palmetto (Fla.) safety Corey Collier Jr. has placed the Florida Gators in the top six schools in his recruitment.

Collier has previously made it known that he will commit on Signing Day, and he looks to focus on Florida, LSU, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, and Miami going forward. He previously told Sports Illustrated - All-American that Florida, Georgia, and Clemson were guaranteed spots on the list, in March.

Standing at 6-2, 165 lbs., Collier is considered the No. 3 safety in the 2021 recruiting class, and No. 83 overall player, in the 247Sports Composite.

The lengthy safety visited Florida for March's junior day, just before in-person recruiting shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, following his first-team Miami-Dade 8A-6A selection as a junior. Collier intercepted four passes, breaking up a total 13, and recorded 52 tackles.

Florida has been looking to add a true ball-hawking safety as of late, and Collier could provide those abilities. In the 2020 recruiting cycle, Florida pushed hard for the services of Deland (Fla.) safety Avantae Williams, before he ultimately signed with Miami.

The addition of Collier to a safety room set to graduate four players following the 2020 season - Shawn Davis, Brad Stewart Jr., Donovan Stiner, and Quincy Lenton -, would more than make up for the previous miss on Williams. The future of the room currently resides in the hands of incoming freshmen Rashad Torrence II and Mordecai McDaniel.

The Gators look to obtain the services of not only Collier from Palmetto, but also his running mate in the secondary in cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., defensive tackles Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins, and wide receiver Brashard Smith.