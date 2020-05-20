AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2021 DB Corey Collier Jr. Places Florida Gators in Top Six

Zach Goodall

One of Florida's top targets in the 2021 recruiting class, Miami Palmetto (Fla.) safety Corey Collier Jr. has placed the Florida Gators in the top six schools in his recruitment.

Collier has previously made it known that he will commit on Signing Day, and he looks to focus on Florida, LSU, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, and Miami going forward. He previously told Sports Illustrated - All-American that Florida, Georgia, and Clemson were guaranteed spots on the list, in March.

Standing at 6-2, 165 lbs., Collier is considered the No. 3 safety in the 2021 recruiting class, and No. 83 overall player, in the 247Sports Composite.

The lengthy safety visited Florida for March's junior day, just before in-person recruiting shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, following his first-team Miami-Dade 8A-6A selection as a junior. Collier intercepted four passes, breaking up a total 13, and recorded 52 tackles.

Florida has been looking to add a true ball-hawking safety as of late, and Collier could provide those abilities. In the 2020 recruiting cycle, Florida pushed hard for the services of Deland (Fla.) safety Avantae Williams, before he ultimately signed with Miami. 

The addition of Collier to a safety room set to graduate four players following the 2020 season - Shawn Davis, Brad Stewart Jr., Donovan Stiner, and Quincy Lenton -, would more than make up for the previous miss on Williams. The future of the room currently resides in the hands of incoming freshmen Rashad Torrence II and Mordecai McDaniel.

The Gators look to obtain the services of not only Collier from Palmetto, but also his running mate in the secondary in cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., defensive tackles Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins, and wide receiver Brashard Smith.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Florida Gators WR Josh Hammond Shares His Journey to NFL

Former Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond reflects on his time at Florida, along with the draft process which has led him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Will the Florida Gators Post Double-Digit Wins Next Season?

Sports Illustrated Gambling discusses the Florida Gators' over-under for the 2020 season.

Zach Goodall

Film Study: Florida Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate’s Speed and Versatility

Mohamoud Diabate was able to capitalize on the little amount of opportunity he saw in 2019. What traits does he hold that suggest last season was just the beginning of an era of dominance at the University of Florida?

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Can Florida Gators RB Malik Davis Have A Major Comeback Season?

The fourth-year back out of Tampa has had a career riddled with injury. But he now has a full year of health under him. What can that mean?

GrahamMarsh_

Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners Schedule Basketball Home-And-Home

The Gators and Sooner will face off on each other's home floor in the coming seasons.

GrahamMarsh_

2021 DL Desmond Watson Places Florida Gators in Top Three Schools

The Gators make the cut for the Armwood defensive tackle, joining two other SEC schools vying for Watson's commitment.

Donavon Keiser

by

John Garcia Jr

Could Stewart Reese be the Gators' Next Jonathan Greenard?

Florida's acquisition of Mississippi State offensive lineman can offset the loss of freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Former Gators WR Quinton Dunbar Pens Apology to Seattle Seahawks, Fans

Former Gators wide receiver, now Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar, issued an apology to his employers, along with fans Sunday night.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DE Tyreak Sapp

As the top-ranked player currently committed in the Gators' 2021 recruiting class, DE Tyreak Sapp has the tools for success as the next level.

Demetrius Harvey

Getting to Know Florida Gators OL Stewart Reese With SI's Cowbell Corner

We talk with SI's Cowbell Corner to gather more information on Gators' new offensive lineman Stewart Reese.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82