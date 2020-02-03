Florida Lands 2021 WR Commit Daejon Reynolds

Florida continues to put together a solid 2021 class, as four-star wide receiver Daejon Reynolds verbally committed to Dan Mullen today, on his 17th birthday.

The Gators hosted Reynolds this past Saturday for Junior Day, and he decided to commit to Florida just two days later.

This is big news for the Gators, as 2021 QB commit Carlos Del Rio and Reynolds are very close and Del Rio was pushing Reynolds to commit this past weekend. Del Rio and Reynolds now play high school ball together at Grayson HS, in Loganville, GA, after Del Rio transferred from powerhouse McEachern High School.

Reynolds holds a variety of offers from many SEC teams and Florida was on him early, offering on March 29th last year. He took visits to LSU, Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, and FSU prior to making a commitment to Florida.

The 6-2, 195 lb. receiver is an excellent addition to an already stacked class, which early in February is ranked at the number one 2021 class in the SEC, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Reynolds is the first WR to pledge to Florida in the '21 cycle, and now the Gators will turn to look for an in-state receiver to pair with the Georgia talent.

Dan Mullen now has four Georgia players committed for the 2021 class as he has made it a priority to pick and choose talent from outside of Florida, focusing on states like Georgia and Texas to fill in holes that he doesn't fill with players from Florida.

Billy Gonzales and Reynolds got accustomed to each other early, and this will lessen the blow if 2020 WR Leonard Manuel and ATH Marc Britt look to play for Ole Miss, following both of their official visits to Oxford.

Both Manuel and Britt are reportedly down to Florida and Ole Miss.

Reynolds is certainly a great addition to the 2021 class, and it will get the ball rolling toward even more recruiting success as the 2020 class comes to an end this Wednesday, and the staff will continue to focus on next year's class.