Former Gators OL Commit Tommy Kinsler Provides Recruitment Update

Photo: Tommy Kinsler; Credit: Zach Goodall

While Trinity Catholic (Fla.) offensive lineman Tommy Kinser has officially decommitted from the Florida Gators, the program does remain in his top three, which includes the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles.

In an interview with AllGators at the North Central Florida Media Day in Gainesville, Kinsler talked about where his current recruitment stands, and what it's been like since he decided to continue exploring his options, admitting that it's been a bit frustrating since he made his decision to decommit from Florida on July 2.

Kinsler said that he's done with his recruitment, but not done at the same time with his commitment coming on July 28, his Mom's birthday.

"Ever since I decommitted all the coaches came back, started talking to me, hitting me up, just recruiting me again, but it's just been all over the place," Kinsler said with a laugh.

Kinser says that he and Florida are still on good terms, with the relationship he has developed with the coaches and the atmosphere around the program standing out as he continues to mull over his decision.

In the past, when discussing his commitment to Florida, Kinsler noted that the coaching staff at Florida, led by offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton could develop him, and get him prepared for the next level.

"It got to open my mind and see if I could come here and get developed more, and it did open my mind because I committed [June 19]," Kinsler said on June 20, earlier this year. "I really can see myself getting developed [at Florida]. Coach Sale and coach Stapleton seem like the guys to do it, to get me prepared for the next level."

Still, it's the relationships that Kinsler has developed with FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and Miami head coach Mario Christobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal that has ultimately made him continue his recruitment forward.

"We just got the bond, and coach Cristobal too, the head coach, he keeps the bond with me too," Kinsler said of Mirabal and Cristobal. "And they make sure, they also contact my parents to see how they are doing."

Kinsler said that at this moment, Miami is poking around a bit more than the other coaches, but what the program is building currently does pique his interest.

"I think he's gonna have a good season this year."

