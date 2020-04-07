2021 Texas Cornerback Names UF a Top School

LBJ Early College High School (Austin, Texas) cornerback Latrell McCutchin, a member of the 2021 recruiting class, has included the Florida Gators in his top ten schools of choice, he announced on Twitter on Monday night.

McCutchin, 6-1, 176 lbs., is considered the No. 10 cornerback in the 2021 class, and the 98th overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Austin native appears to be leaving proximity to home out of the equations, as his top ten schools include Florida, Alabama, Louisiana State, Georgia, Ohio State, Southern California, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida State, and Virginia Tech.

The highly-rated defensive back missed the 2019 season with a knee injury, per 247, but showed plenty of promise as a sophomore at LBJ.

A prospect of immense length and a solid frame for his age, McCutchin possesses the build that Florida cornerbacks coach Torrain Gray appears to covet at the cornerback position. Length is ideal for jamming at the line of scrimmage in press coverage and gives defensive backs an advantage when playing the ball in the air.

McCutchin has good eye discipline when reading the quarterback in order to undercut passes in zone coverage, which allows him to make plays like the interception above.

During his senior season - if that is to occur amidst the global coronavirus pandemic - it will be important to keep tabs on McCutchin's injury recovery. His talent in coverage would be welcomed at Florida should he return at full strength and continue improving.

The Gators offered McCutchin in early January.