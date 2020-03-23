2022 Hybrid Lineman on Florida: 'They're Going To Be In My Top Five'

He played offensive tackle for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) during his sophomore 2019 season, yet Tyler Booker is a coveted two-way player in the class of 2022.

The 6-5, 295 lb. rising junior spent the past season at right tackle for IMG, due to a lack of bodies on the offensive line. Despite that, Florida Gators defensive line coach David Turner notably chopped it up with Booker during his visit to UF earlier in the month.

Booker spoke with AllGators following his first visit to Florida for the Gators' junior day on March 7th, and followed up shortly after with Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia Jr., to discuss Florida's pitch and what his recruitment could look like over the next two years.

"I just went to Florida this week, I liked it a lot," Booker said. "I didn't expect to like it as much as I did. They're going to be in my top five for sure."

That's a pretty profound statement for such a young prospect. Booker still has about two years remaining in his recruitment, but Florida - as well as the Georgia Bulldogs - have done enough to secure a spot in his eventual list - set to drop around this time next year.

But what makes Florida stand out?

"Coach Turner, this was actually my first time meeting him today" Booker mentioned. "I like him a lot. He's an old-school type of guy, I like his coaching style. I actually didn't play defensive line this past year, but from what he did see he said he liked my aggression and how I play through the whistle."

Turner, entering his second season at Florida, put together an elite pass rush in 2019 as Florida led the SEC in sacks with 49. Should Turner find a way to get Booker into the fold for the class of 2022 in the defensive trenches, he'd be getting a smart player who learns from his experiences and applies them to defensive line play.

"So when I'm on the defensive line, I know the steps that offensive linemen take back," said Booker, noting his experience as a blocker.

"I know I have to get to his spot before he does. If I get to his spot before he does, I basically win the battle. When it comes to the run game, I just have to get my hands on first. Basically, at the end of the day, I just take everything that's enforced on the offensive line, and use it against them."

In addition, Booker was impressed by Florida's academics during his visit, claiming that UF is "up there with some of the top Ivy League schools in the nation" when it comes to education.

Booker also noted that he was impressed with the work of strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage. During his visit to Florida, Savage presented before and after pictures of prospects that enrolled at Florida and worked out under his lead - leaving Booker with a lasting, positive impression.

"We had a chance to look at guys, before and after, how he cut down their body fat percentage and they lost weight," Booker said. "The changes really stood out to me."

Booker went on to tell Garcia what guarantees Georgia a spot as well.

"I built a relationship with the defensive line coach, coach Scott," Booker said while acknowledging his camp visit to UGA last June. "I feel like Georgia has the talent and the -- coaching staff to win it all this year. And that's what I need to see Georgia do, because they get there every year but they can never get over the hump. They just need to put it all together."

So what will it take to land a commitment from Booker in this process? What does he want in a coach?

"I want to get a coach that's real with me. I don't want a coach that keeps hyping my head up, 'You're the best, we know you're the best and we want you", I want a coach that keeps it real," said Booker.

"I want to see a football program that wants to actually develop me, not take me how I am. I want to see where I can develop... That's what I like about [head] coach [Dan] Mullen, you can actually see that he's developing guys."

Booker has no plans to rush his recruitment and will not be committing any time soon. The 2022 prospect had March 21st set to visit Penn State, while looking to set dates for LSU, Auburn, Michigan, Rutgers, a return visit to Florida, and perhaps Florida State and Miami when speaking with Sports Illustrated - though the novel coronavirus pandemic has halted in-person recruiting through at least April 15th.