AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators LB Derek Wingo Named Second Team SI All-American

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators' 2020 linebacker signee Derek Wingo has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American Second-Team defense.

The versatile defender from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) racked up 24 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two defended passes over the past two seasons along the defensive line and linebacker corps, following a transition from quarterback.

SI All-American director John Garcia Jr. shared his thoughts on Florida's new linebacker.

Wingo patrolled arguably the top defense in America at the prep level in St. Thomas Aquinas. He did so from the traditional linebacker spot, inside and out, as well as on the front line as a pass rusher in putting together 14 sacks as a senior. Regardless of role, Wingo's athleticism shines through and it is likely to get him on the field early on at Florida.  

Wingo is projected to slide in at middle linebacker for the Gators when the staff is ready to put him on the field full-time, but he has the versatility to play weak-side linebacker, BUCK rush end, and STAR nickel cornerback - as well as special teams with his athleticism.

In AllGators' recent scouting report on Wingo, lead scout Brian Smith highlighted Wingo's elite speed and football instincts, which he believes will get Wingo on the field early as well.

Wingo has received plenty of recognition for his play following St. Thomas Aquinas' 7A State Championship victory over Edgewater (Orlando, FL), including being named Gatorade's 2019-20 Florida Football Player of the Year and the Sun Sentinel's Broward 8A-6A Football Defensive Player of the Year.

Wingo joins fellow Gators 2020 signees, offensive lineman Issiah Walker and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, on the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American teams, with Walker and Dexter previously being named to the First-Team.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Lands 2021 WR Commit Daejon Reynolds

After a big Junior Day this past weekend, Florida is rewarded with a verbal from a top 2021 receiver.

Donavon Keiser

Three Replacement Options for Florida's Tight Ends Coaching Position

Who could the Gators call to replace tight ends coach Larry Scott?

Zach Goodall

Film Room: Why the Gators Need to Land RB Jahmyr Gibbs

A film room breakdown of talented running back Jahmyr Gibbs and why the Gators need to land him to top off the recruiting class.

Brandon Carroll

Five Play Prospect: Gators CB Tre'Vez Johnson Scouting Report

Scouting report on Florida Gators cornerback Tre'Vez Johnson.

Zach Goodall

Three Takeaways From Florida’s 61-55 Win Over Vanderbilt

Florida got back in the win column on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday, here’s what we learned.

GrahamMarsh_

Florida TEs Coach Larry Scott to Take HC Job at Howard

Larry Scott will leave Florida to join Howard University as a Head Coach.

Donavon Keiser

Two Former Gators to Play in Super Bowl 54

Super Bowl 54 marks the 23rd time a former Gator will be guaranteed a ring.

Zach Goodall

Should Emory Jones Start at QB for Florida in 2020?

Is it finally time for QB Emory Jones to Start for the Gators?

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

Five Play Prospect: CB Ethan Pouncey Scouting Report

Covering incoming freshman cornerback Ethan Pouncey in the latest AllGators "Five Play Prospect" scouting report.

Zach Goodall

Best, Worst, and Realistic National Signing Day Scenarios for Florida

A look at the best, worst, and most realistic situations for the Gators on National Signing Day.

Brandon Carroll