Gators LB Derek Wingo Named Second Team SI All-American

Florida Gators' 2020 linebacker signee Derek Wingo has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American Second-Team defense.

The versatile defender from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) racked up 24 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two defended passes over the past two seasons along the defensive line and linebacker corps, following a transition from quarterback.

SI All-American director John Garcia Jr. shared his thoughts on Florida's new linebacker.

Wingo patrolled arguably the top defense in America at the prep level in St. Thomas Aquinas. He did so from the traditional linebacker spot, inside and out, as well as on the front line as a pass rusher in putting together 14 sacks as a senior. Regardless of role, Wingo's athleticism shines through and it is likely to get him on the field early on at Florida.

Wingo is projected to slide in at middle linebacker for the Gators when the staff is ready to put him on the field full-time, but he has the versatility to play weak-side linebacker, BUCK rush end, and STAR nickel cornerback - as well as special teams with his athleticism.

In AllGators' recent scouting report on Wingo, lead scout Brian Smith highlighted Wingo's elite speed and football instincts, which he believes will get Wingo on the field early as well.

Wingo has received plenty of recognition for his play following St. Thomas Aquinas' 7A State Championship victory over Edgewater (Orlando, FL), including being named Gatorade's 2019-20 Florida Football Player of the Year and the Sun Sentinel's Broward 8A-6A Football Defensive Player of the Year.

Wingo joins fellow Gators 2020 signees, offensive lineman Issiah Walker and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, on the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American teams, with Walker and Dexter previously being named to the First-Team.