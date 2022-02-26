Highly-Rated 2023 OL Sets Florida Gators Visit Date

The Florida Gators will play host to plenty of prospects in the upcoming 2023 recruiting class, including offensive lineman Roderick Kearney out of Jacksonville (Fla).

One of the top offensive linemen in the state of Florida, OL Roderick Kearney (Orange Park, Fla) appears set to visit the Florida Gators, posting his intentions to do just that on Twitter late Friday evening. He has set the visit for March 18.

Kearney, listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, has steadily risen up the rankings, now seen as the consensus No. 52 player in all of Florida. He was recently named the OL MVP of the Under Armour All-America Camp in South Florida.

During the camp, AllGators spoke with Kearney and as of last week, he hadn't heard from the Gators too much, seemingly not very high on their radar. Clearly that much has changed as he's set to visit the campus in the middle of March, right when Florida is set to begin its spring practices leading up to next season.

Kearney is among plenty of prospects from next year's recruiting class that is slated to visit the university. With plenty of need at the position moving forward, it's no wonder that Florida has steadily recruited players within the state to find the best of the best to replace their impending graduates.

Kearney's primary recruiters with Florida are offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Florida has yet to land a 2023 commitment from an offensive lineman, though that's not surprising as the commitments won't start to really pile on until the summer or even into the fall.

For now, keep an eye out on who the Gators choose to offer over the coming weeks, it could give an indication of the direction the program wants to take moving forward with its recruiting efforts.

