Highly-Rated Safety Joenel Aguero Places Florida Gators in Top 7

One of the best safeties in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Joenel Aguero recently placed the Florida Gators in his top 7.

Now that recruiting season is officially upon us again as Florida Gators football head coach Billy Napier enters his first season at the university, the team is starting to see multiple recruits potentially joining up by the end of the year.

With that, another recruit, now highly-rated safety Joenel Aguero out of St. John's Prep (Lynn, Mass.) has placed Florida in his personal Top 7, indicating that the program is one of seven teams that he will consider ultimately committing and signing with when the time is right.

Along with Florida, Aguero has included Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, LSU and Ohio State. He's currently rated as the No. 2 safety according to 247Sports Composite ratings, making him one of the top-rated safeties in the entire recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

At 6-foot, 195 pounds, he comes ready-made as a safety in college football, able to lay a big hit due to his size, while covering tight ends, running backs and the like because of his versatility as a defender.



On tape, Aguero is seen quite a few times crashing down as one of the point men on tackles and has also shown some ability as a returner, showing off his athletic ability.

He was originally offered by Florida in March of last year, so it was under the previous staff, but the team's placement within his Top 7 appears to indicate that the offer remains.

