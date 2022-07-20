LB Jaiden Ausberry Includes Florida Gators in Top 7, Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators find themselves on yet another top teams list, this time for 2023 linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who has set his commitment date for Aug. 4, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. ET. He will be committing live on CBS Sports HQ.

Along with Florida, Ausberry included LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn and Texas A&M.

This past weekend at the Under Armour Future 50 camp in Bradenton (Fla.), Ausberry, a standout LB out of University Lab (La.), spoke to AllGators about his recruitment to Florida.

That included a connection with Florida cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond who recruited the young LB while he was a member of LSU's coaching staff.

"I really talk to coach Raymond a lot. You know, I did know him for a while too, because he was at LSU for about 10 years, so me and him connect really well," Ausberry said on Friday.

Thus far, Florida has not been able to land a linebacker within the 2023 recruiting class, led up by linebackers coach Jay Bateman.

They've been in the running for a few of the top players at the position, however, Jacksonville (Fla) LB Grayson Howard, who recently committed to South Carolina and Tampa (Fla) LB Lewis Carter, who committed to Oklahoma during the Future 50 event this past weekend.

Landing a player like Ausberry, 6-foot, 202 pounds, who is currently rated as a four-star prospect, and the No. 9 LB in the country, would be a major move in the right direction for Florida's recruiting efforts at the position.

Ausberry mentioned on Friday that the Gators told him during his time speaking with the staff the team's LB room isn't big right this second, giving Ausberry an opportunity to earn early playing time if he were to commit to the program.

For now, we will see if Florida is able to get Ausberry on campus prior to his commitment date.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.