Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 'It Just Finally Feels Good to Sign That Dotted Line'

On a day that has turned into a day of drama and surprises, Florida’s new signee, Ja’Quavion (Jay) Fraziars took the minimalist approach.

There weren’t a multitude of hats sprawling across the table. Or a baggy sweatshirt hiding the shirt of his future school. Instead, Fraziars sauntered into his high school’s library wearing orange and blue from head to toe.

There was no secret to be shared or decision to be made. It was easy... Fraziars was a Gator.

“I’ve been a Gator for a while,” Fraziars said. “It just finally feels good to sign that dotted line.”

A couple months ago, GatorMaven caught up with Fraziars at one of his games with the Dunnellon Tigers. When asked if he was 100% a Gator, he responded: “I have nowhere else to go.”

And while that certainly wasn’t the case, Fraziars assured that he wasn’t entertaining any other offers.

That appears to have been true. Having been committed to Florida since early December of 2018, Fraziars never appeared to have wavered from his commitment. And Gainesville’s proximity to his home town of Dunnellon played a big role in his decision to join the Gators.

“It’s just so close to home,” Fraziars said. “You know, I got family. And I don’t wanna put them on a plane every weekend.” Fraziars' large family joined him on signing day with his mom and grandmother flanking him at the table.

However, Fraziars family weren’t the only ones that filed in to watch the signing. To the point of standing room only, Fraziars teammates and teachers poured in to see the 6-4 wide receiver ink his letter of intent.

Being popular with teachers isn’t true for all-star athletes. But Fraziars is an exception. Boasting a 4.2 GPA, a number of Fraziars’ teachers commented on how special he was in the classroom.

And by the sounds of it, Fraziars will be taking his studies just as seriously in college.

“Florida is a big medical school,” Fraziars said. “And what I want to do in life, they fit that criteria very well.”

While it’s admirable that Florida’s academics are fitting for Fraziars, don’t think he hasn’t weighed how fitting Florida’s football program is for him. After a year of an underwhelming ground game and four wide receivers graduating from the program, Fraziars could have the opportunity to make immediate impacts on the football field.

Should junior wide receiver Trevon Grimes elect to stay for his senior year, the Gators could put three different receivers who are over 6-4 on the field at one time - Fraziars being 6-4, Grimes being 6-5, and of course, tight end Kyle Pitts who stands at 6-6.

These three playmakers could present some serious problems for undersized secondaries. Now that Fraziars is officially a Gator, could he solve some of the question marks surrounding Florida’s depleted receiving corps?